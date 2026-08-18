‘They thrive on fire’: Spokane Complex first responders encounter a surge in black fire beetles

In the wake of north Spokane fire damages, first responders on -site to aid the Indian Trails Neighborhood cleanup this past week were met with a strange addition to an already eerie scene: a congregation of black biting beetles among charred pieces of wood.

WSU entomology collection manager Joel Gardner expects that the insects are likely black fire beetles, wood-boring insects that tend to flock toward wildfire-scorched landscapes to lay eggs.

“They come pretty fast after a fire,” Gardner said. “The firefighters are still going to be on the scene fighting the fires when the beetles start coming in. So, that’s why they can be a nuisance to the firefighters. They’re some of the first insects that move back into a burned area.”

In fact, Washington Department of Natural Resources entomologist Dana Brennan said the bugs are “very receptive to fire.”

“They thrive or depend on fire for their life cycle. So, they have these really cool structures on their thorax. It’s an IR sensor, an infrared sensor of sorts,” Brennn said.

The scientific name for the black fire beetle is Melanophila acuminata.

“The beetle itself is about a third of an inch in length. They’re a dark black color and they’re kind of like submarine- or torpedo-shaped,” said WSU entomology professor Richard Zack.

He said that the beetles can be found throughout the Northern Hemisphere and specialize in conifers. Because Eastern Washington has an abundance, the regional beetle population tends to influx periodically in tandem with wildfire seasons.

“Fire beetles specialize on recently burned pines, so they are extremely sensitive to infrared emissions from fires, and fly from miles around whenever there is a big fire in order to get to the burned wood first,” Gardner said.

Zack said that the beetles have evolved a sensitivity to infrared heat waves from wildfires over a long period of time. They are attracted to postwildfire landscapes because when they bore into wood to lay eggs, dead, burned trees lack the defenses of live trees.

Studies show, he said, that the beetles are attracted to heat radiation rather than wildfire smoke.

“They’ve been known for this kind of behavior of coming to burned areas; coming to hot areas has been known for quite a while,” Zack said. Although black fire beetles have likely been attracted to Eastern Washington wildfires for many years, they interact more with people when wildfires are in proximity to residential areas.

“They will come in in big numbers – I mean, they can come in, you know, by thousands,” Zack said. “And so, if you’re out there working a fire crew and you’re kind of cleaning up a little bit afterwards … three or four days after the fire’s gone through, … it wouldn’t surprise me if you could have a bunch of these beetles just crawling all over you, taking little nips out of your skin.”

Brennan noted that the beetles can detect infrared radiation from at least 7 miles away – they may also mistake man-made heat sources for wildfires.

Gardner noted the beetles have a limited environmental impact and are considered benign.

“Because the trees are already dead, they are harmless insects, but they can be a nuisance to firefighters because they do not always distinguish between ‘burned trunk’ and ‘human being’ and will bite people in a misguided attempt to lay eggs,” said Gardner through email.

Brennan said that because the beetles arrive in droves soon after a wildfire ignites, first responders are often familiar with them.

“Beetles are notoriously clumsy flyers,” she said. “They get stuck on people all the time. I’ve had firefighters tell me that they’ve been bitten by them.”

She noted that although the beetles have large mandibles designed to bore into wood for egg-laying that can cause some humans pain when bitten, the insects are otherwise innocuous.

Benjamin Cossel, public information officer for California Complex Incident Management Team 7, was on -site to aid wildfire cleanup in the Indian Trails and Rifle Club Road neighborhoods during the days following the Spokane Complex fires when he saw an abundance of flying insects.

It’s standard for land that has experienced wildfire devastation to see insects return to the area, Cossel said. First responders cleaning up after wildfire damage anticipate the insects. He has worked as a first responder primarily on the West Coast.

“We know that when you’re out there doing cleanup, the bugs are gonna get you,” a joke he said firefighters sent to clean up after wildfire damages often make.

Zack expects the insect population to fluctuate in Eastern Washington based on the fire season.

“Will there be more beetles maybe in a year where there were more fires to provide habitat? I would say yes. And so … with these beetles, we probably get cycles where, maybe for a few years, you know, we’ll see a lot of them and then maybe we get a few years where we don’t have a lot of fires, and the numbers will go down,” he said.

“As we have increased fire activity, we’re just creating increased food source for them … if there’s a big flush of food for them, they’re probably going to increase their population in that kind of hyperlocal sense,” Brennan added.

As Eastern Washington wildfire seasons occur with increasing consistency and intensity, Dishman Hills Conservancy Executive Director Ruth Gifford believes the importance of preserving land for wildlife is becoming more apparent.

She said “the rate of change right now in what’s happening with temperatures and fire and human impact is happening at a much faster rate than what insects can adapt or evolve with.”

Protected wildlands in Eastern Washington can “provide for the repopulation of the areas that were burned. So, it just highlights the importance of the protected areas, a diversity of areas, just … scattered all over so that we have places that the recovery can happen from,” Gifford said.