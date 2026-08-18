This day in history: A brazen line-of-duty killing rocked a Silver Valley police force

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Dixon Douglas Curley, 23, of Ronan, Montana, was being held without bond in Wallace for the shooting death of Osburn police Officer Charles Ashton a day earlier.

Ashton was apparently shot when he approached Curley’s pickup truck, which Ashton had stopped after going the wrong way on Interstate 90. Ashton was wearing a bulletproof vest, but he was shot at point-blank range in the upper chest and through one of his hands.

Ashton had been with the Osburn police force only for a few months.

From 1926: Prohibition agents arrested Albert Commellini and three others on liquor charges after a raid of Leonard’s Bar, 226 N. Stevens, supposedly a “soft-drink” resort.

Two gallons of moonshine were seized. Commellini was charged with possession of whisky and “maintaining a nuisance.” Agents accused him of being the “ringleader” of a bootlegging gang.

After the Commellini raid, federal agents report that the “Main and Trent Avenue liquor resorts have added an extra man to do lookout duty,” or in some cases, “slackened up on the sale of liquor.”

“Apparently the bar owners feared further raids by federal officers,” an agent said.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1920: State Rep. Harry T. Burn casts the deciding vote in Tennessee’s, and thus America’s, ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, allowing women’s suffrage after reading a letter from his mother.