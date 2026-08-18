Two men found dead in Hillyard home identified

Two men found dead last week in a Hillyard home have been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jibin “Mark” Fan, 51, died from blunt-force injuries of the head and ruled his death a homicide. Joshua Rathbun, 34, died by suicide from the toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Spokane police Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department, said detectives continue to investigate, but there’s “nothing to suggest that there’s anyone else involved that has not been accounted for.”

Search warrant documents filed last week in Spokane County Superior Court showed detectives investigating Rathbun for potential second-degree murder against Fan.

Police found Fan dead and bleeding from the head in a garage and Rathbun dead in a bedroom Aug. 12 at a residence identified in court documents as 5417 N. Cook St.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. that day to the home to investigate an unattended death, according to a police news release last week.

Fan appeared to have been dead for at least several hours, according to court records.

While searching the home, officers found Rathbun lying dead in a locked basement bedroom.

Police found minor scratches and abrasions on Rathbun’s torso, face and elbow that appeared fresh. In his basement bedroom, detectives found drugs and drug paraphernalia, open pill bottles and handwritten letters that sounded suicidal in nature, court records say.

In a small backpack near Rathbun’s body, detectives located a mallet covered in blood.