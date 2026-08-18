U.N. says Monday education center explosion in Kabul injured at least 42 children

By Mohammad Yunus Yawar Reuters

KABUL, Afghanistan – An explosion at an education center in Kabul injured at least 42 children on Monday, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on ​Tuesday, calling for an “investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident.”

The blast occurred on Monday evening in Dasht-e-Barchi, a Kabul neighborhood ⁠that is predominantly home to Afghanistan’s Hazara and Shi’ite minority communities. It has ‌frequently been the target of Sunni ​Islamist militants — including Islamic State — in the past.

Reuters was unable to independently verify what caused the explosion.

The Taliban-run Kabul police department did not respond to a request for comment.

A ⁠Kabul hospital that admitted at least 35 of ‌the injured students said ‌all patients were between the ages of 10 and 14.

“All the patients were suffering from shrapnel ⁠injuries, with at least three of them requiring surgical care,” Dejan Panic, the Afghanistan Country Director for the ‌EMERGENCY hospital in Kabul, ‌was quoted as saying in a statement.

The explosion’s location led some to condemn it as a targeted attack.

The UN’s Special ⁠Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in ​Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, condemned ⁠the ​incident as a “heinous attack” in a post on social media.

The European Union’s mission in Afghanistan also said in a post on social media that “deliberate attacks on children & ⁠education centers are unacceptable.”

Dasht-e-Barchi, a densely populated neighborhood in western Kabul with a large Hazara community, has been repeatedly hit by attacks ⁠in recent years, many of which have targeted civilians, students and members of the Shi’ite minority.

In May 2021, a school attack killed at least 85 people and ⁠wounded hundreds. The vast majority ‌of victims were girls and women.

In ​September 2022, ‌a suicide attacker targeted a tutoring centre during a practice ​university entrance examination, killing at least 19 people — many of them also young women and teenage girls.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Editing by Rick Noack and Hugh Lawson)