WA utility can take land for data center power lines, judge rules

By Greg Kim Seattle Times

A judge dealt a blow last week to nine Grant County property owners fighting to keep their homes and farms intact.

Grant County Public Utility District filed a lawsuit to condemn parts of their properties last year because their land sits in the path of a planned transmission line designed to carry more electricity to Quincy, Washington’s de facto data center hub.

The property owners argued the suit should be thrown out, claiming that Grant PUD had not followed Washington’s required negotiation and appraisal procedures and that those failures should invalidate the case.

Grant County Superior Court Judge Jennifer Richardson ruled against them last week, saying the utility has the legal right to take private property to build electrical lines. Richardson did not decide whether the utility had followed the required negotiation and appraisal procedures, but she said it didn’t matter. Even if the PUD failed to comply with those requirements, she said that didn’t make the condemnation itself invalid.

Richardson left open the question of how much the landowners should be paid. Unless the parties waive a jury, that question will go to jurors.

James Bulthuis, an attorney for the landowners, said the ruling allows government agencies to treat state laws about providing fair market value for condemned land as mere guidelines.

Darrin Reynolds, a farmer fighting the partial condemnation of his land, said the ruling sends a message that the government can disregard private property rights: “We are the government and we’ll steal it whenever we want.”

The property owners have filed an appeal.

Grant County PUD spokesperson Chuck Allen wrote in a statement that the utility appreciated the court’s ruling, which he said would improve the utility’s ability to serve all customers in the Quincy area.

“We have and will continue to work with landowners along the transmission line to mitigate their concerns whenever possible,” Allen wrote.

The dispute comes amid a $260 million transmission expansion intended to roughly double the amount of electricity Grant PUD can move into Quincy, where dozens of data center buildings are concentrated. Data centers consumed 37% of the county’s power last year. The most controversial stretch of the project, from Wanapum Dam to Quincy, crosses 112 parcels, including 34 homes.

The utility considered four other routes, including two affecting fewer than 10 homes, but said those alternatives would take longer because of additional permitting. The utility said getting the line up sooner could bring the utility “hundreds of thousands to potentially millions of dollars” each month. Landowners along the line are challenging whether the PUD valued their properties fairly. Jacque Rasmussen, an affected homeowner, said the appraisal conducted by Grant PUD valued her property at $191,000, which was nearly $600,000 lower than an estimation calculated by an appraiser she hired.

And because Grant PUD is seeking permanent easements rather than outright ownership, its policy generally offers 25% of appraised fair-market value for easements alongside roads and 40% for cross-country easements, rather than the full value of the land affected.

Felicitas Quintero and her family, for example, were offered $2,415 for an easement over about one-third of an acre of their front lawn. Quintero, whose family’s front yard would be crossed by the transmission line, said the utility should pay enough for families to adjust to the permanent impact on their property.

“They’re gonna make millions by getting the project through,” Quintero said. “So at least pay a fair amount, so we can do arrangements … so we can have another place for our kids to spend time outside.”

Grant County PUD has said it expects construction of the transmission line to begin in 2028 and deliver power by 2029.