Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bryce W. Tellinghusen and Makenna C. Roberts, both of Spokane Valley.

Evan C. Saggau and Madelyn S. Tedesco, both of Spokane.

Blake W. Smith and Nicole M. Rowley, both of Spokane.

Lucas J. Sampson and Laramee J. Spring, both of Spokane Valley.

Billy D. Collums and Kathryn J. Meyer, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary K. Honegger and Destiny M. Hillyard, both of Spokane Valley.

Murray G. Stromberg and Kayla L. Arnold, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Brekke and Kara B. Stermer, both of Spokane.

Charles J. Rimmer and Kendall J. Wall, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon O. Powell and Kelly M. Flees, both of Elk.

Parker E. Sand and Sara A. Schoening, both of Spokane.

Christian J. Wood and Katherine P. Peterson, both of San Francisco.

Brendan B. Satcher and Jolene L. Glover, both of Ellensburg.

Nathaniel C. Sacpopo, of Greenacres, and Jazmyn M.M. Guisande, of Otis Orchards.

Bradley J. Holly and Alexandra N. Contreras, both of Spokane.

Carson S. Whittaker and Elizabeth M. Conrad, both of Liberty Lake.

Riley J. McNabb and Madilyn G. Lorengo, both of Spokane.

Nikolas J. Ramsey and Brooke F. Ingraham, both of Spokane Valley.

Philip B. Rafter and Amanda L. Hartill, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Gallaher and Kayana J. Carey, both of Sandpoint.

Ryan A. Kiourkas, of Spokane Valley, and Melissa A. Migala, of Spokane.

Eduard Melnik and Mariia Zhadan, both of Spokane.

Josiah W. Anderson, of Medical Lake, and Chloe J. K. Hewitt, of Chattaroy.

Kyle N. Miller and Michelle E. Meyers, both of Spokane.

Jaquan M. Stroble, of Spokane, and Colleen E. Ellis, of Davenport, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Kaitlin Kingson, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabeau commons LLC v. Rachel Cabrera, restitution of premises.

Sandra M. Hastings v. Inland Power and Ligh Co., wrongful death.

Copper Landing LLC v. Abdullah Alswaider, restitution of premises.

Nancy Osborne v. West Valley School District No. 323, complaint for damages.

Kelly Mesecher v. Kolten King, complaint.

Dozer Construction LLC v. Urban Empire Homes LLC and the North River Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Clark’s Containers LLC v. Ezekiel Sawyer, complaint.

D and G Holdings LLC v, Timber Commercial Contractors LLC and ABC Corp., complaint for damages.

Chyanne C. Isom v. Joshua L. Langton, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brighton, Megan M. and Thomas E.

Vanderostyne, Carleen A. B. and David A.

Sloan, Steve M. and Melinda L.

Lewis, Krystal A. and Derek A.

Arp, Michael J. and Ann M.

Olson, Emory J. and Joshua J.

Etten, Matthew J. and Michelle A.

Rickard, Braxton R. and Katelyn C.

Vasilyev, Ilya A. and Alla S.

Taylor, Natalia and Auston

Sims, Vicki C. and Randal G.

Vigesaa, Mandee K. and Kurtis J.

Legal separations granted

Kresse, Donald E., II and Donna L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Devon J. Holmes-Selk, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jacob Villalobos, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Richard J. Cobos, 33; 136 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Jacob A. Ball, 29; $15 restitution, 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Welles Au, 60; $15 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michaejon L. Austin, 47; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Anthony R. Blackburn, 34; 27 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Tyishia L. Boyce, 28; 90 days in jail converted to 89 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault.

Desmond L. Burnley, 35; 25 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Johnathan B. Carswell, 39; 12 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Taiya L. Coleman, 25; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Marion J. Dexter, 56; 65 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and unlawful camping on public property.

Joshua W. Eggen, 40; 17 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Andrew B. Guimond, 35; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ezekiel K. Hensene, 27; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Daniel J. Hill, 51; 20 days in jail, unauthorized camping on public property and making a false statement to a public servant.

Tyas R. Kelly, 33; 14 days in jail, second-degree animal cruelty and possession of a counterfeit substance.

Shawn S. C. Krumm, 45; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Tia L. Lee Loshbaugh, 32; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Mathew M. Savage, 34; five days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Michael W. Smalley, 62; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Eddie S. Williams, 60; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Garvens Bastien, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan J. Curley, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

James P. Freeman, 35; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, reckless driving.

Tina M. Gaipo, 52; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.

Jessica N. Coe, 34; $1,245.50 fine, 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jelton C. Rilometo, 28; $990.50 fine, $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.