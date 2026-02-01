Billie Eilish and Finneas make Grammy history, deliver powerful speech: ‘No one is illegal on stolen land’

By August Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won the Grammy for song of the year, becoming the first three-time winners in the history of the category.

The duo previously won in 2020 for “Bad Guy” and 2024 for “What Was I Made For?” This marked the 10th overall Grammy win for the musical duo.

The pair won the award for “Wildflower,” a hit from Eilish’s 2024 album “Hit Me Hard and Soft” that was rereleased as a single last year. The song was also up for record of the year, losing to Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther.”

Eilish used her acceptance speech to speak out against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that have turned violent across the country.

“No one is illegal on stolen land,” she said. “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. I feel really hopeful in this room and like we just need to keep fighting, speaking up and protesting. Our voices really matter.”

The track bested entries from Lady Gaga, Huntr/x, Doechii, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and SZA, Bruno Mars and Rosé, and Sabrina Carpenter.