Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen slips to tie for seventh at Farmers Insurance Open

From staff reports

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Clarkston native Joel Dahmen shot a 1-over 73 on Sunday in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing the PGA tournament tied for seventh after entering the last round alone in second place.

Dahmen, who was an alternate in the field, still took home a nice check, earning $301,600 for the weekend – one of the 10 highest payouts for an event in Dahmen’s 10-year PGA career. The top-10 finish also secured Dahmen a spot in the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches, which begins Feb. 26 at PGA National Resort.

Dahmen was competing as an alternate because he finished outside the top 100 in the FedExCup standings last year and only has conditional status on the tour, meaning he’s not a priority in tournament consideration and must wait and hope for available spots in full-field events.

But with his top-10 finish, Dahmen is now in position to play his way into the tour’s early Signature Events later this month, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational – that is, if he plays well enough this week in the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, which is just down the road from where Dahmen currently resides.

The PGA fan-favorite Dahmen entered Sunday’s round at the historic South Course of Torrey Pines at 15 under for the event, six shots back of leader Justin Rose, who went on to win the tourney by seven strokes with a 23 under, breaking the record for the event last set by Tiger Woods in 1999.

Dahmen carded three bogies and two birdies on the front nine, then settled for a bogey on the par-4 12th hole before finishing his day with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

The 38-year-old shot up the leaderboard during the second round on Friday, carding three eagles on par-5s and shooting a 9-under 63 before his 4-under 68 on Saturday left him in sole possession of second, two strokes ahead of third place.

Dahmen captured his first top-10 finish in his last 19 PGA events. His most recent top-10 finish was in April of last year, when he tied for second at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.