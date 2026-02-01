Letters for Sunday, Feb. 1

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Baumgartner not up on current events

We finally know how Rep. Michael Baumgartner manages, in vote after vote, and in his communications with his 5th Congressional District constituents, to appear so ignorant of the factual bases that underlie the issues facing this country. We know because he told us on Jan. 22:

“When the chairman of the committee told me that we had Jack Smith coming in my first response privately was, ‘Who’s Jack Smith?’ And I say that because my wife and I have five young children. We don’t have cable television and by the time we get them to bed, you know, we’re either watching Netflix or, better yet, reading books.”

Mr. Baumgartner then goes on to demonstrate his ignorance of the factors that determined the timing of Jack Smith’s investigation of Mr. Trump, and concludes from that ignorance that the prosecution was intentionally timed by Jack Smith to influence the 2024 election.

Mr. Baumgartner seems to choose to live in willful ignorance of the events and forces that affect Americans every day. With no ability to draw on his own knowledge of current events he is left to spout the messages that he is spoon-fed by his MAGA masters, Mike Johnson and Jim Jordan. His continued presence in Congress is a disservice and an embarrassment to this district.

Carl and Ginny Hauser

Pullman

Baumgartner questions reality

I received an email from Michael Baumgartner who was taking a survey: Did I believe what I witnessed with my own eyes or was I willing to believe Noem and Miller spinning the fatal shooting of a citizen as justified.

The fact that he would even ask these questions is chilling; does this mean that, if he could find enough die-hard Trumpers to agree with the administration, that he would perpetuate the lies?

I believe what I saw with my own eyes. I saw a citizen rendered helpless then killed.

I also see that we have a representative willing to sell his soul, and sell out the constitution, for the chance to be re-elected.

Susan J. Alexander

Spokane

Our youths want liberty and justice for all

I am deeply inspired and impressed by our Spokane-area students who stepped up and organized protests against the terror and violence of Trump’s escalating ICE activities in Spokane and the nation. During January, over 1,100 students staged peaceful walkouts of classes in Mead, Spokane and across Spokane Valley, voicing their opposition in hand-written signs, speeches and conversations with journalists.

Many of these students received tardy or detention slips for missing classes, but I feel they deserve high honors for demonstrating the strong character trait of citizenship. These clear-eyed young people are refusing to be silent about the ICE shooting of Renee Good, and they are standing up in solidarity for people in their own community who have been taken away or feel threatened by ICE.

I honor these local students for their courage in speaking out, even if their opinions differ from their peers, or their actions risk the disapproval of their school administrators. After all, anyone who has ever been a K-12 public school student can quote our flag salute, “… indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” These students are not just mindlessly reciting the words; they are taking conscientious action on behalf of our foundational democratic principles.

I give them my standing ovation!

Patricia Ratcliffe

Spokane

Lost confidence in Idaho schools superintendent

In 2022, while serving as chair on the Post Falls School Board, I met with then-candidate for Idaho superintendent of public instruction, Debbie Critchfield. I was impressed by her background and commitment to public education. I contributed to her campaign and encouraged others to support her.

I regret that decision.

Her promises to reduce excessive reporting, increase funding, and address long-standing shortfalls in special education have not been fulfilled. Those failures are troubling. More concerning, however, is Superintendent Critchfield’s decision to purchase tickets to the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Dinner.

The keynote speaker is Matt Gaetz, a former congressman investigated by Congress over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor, illicit drug use, and paying women for sex. Gaetz denies wrongdoing, but the investigation and reporting are well documented. According to the KCRCC Sunshine Report, Gaetz is being paid $30,000 to speak. Superintendent Critchfield’s Sunshine Report shows a December ticket purchase from the KCRCC.

Superintendent Critchfield has an opportunity to re-evaluate her support of Matt Gaetz and demonstrate leadership. She can choose not to attend this event and request a refund, making clear that Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction will not financially or publicly support a speaker credibly accused of exploiting minors. Our state’s highest education official should draw an unmistakable line when it comes to the safety and dignity of children.

At this point, she has lost my vote and confidence.

Michelle Lippert

Post Falls

Never dreamed I would have to do this in America

My wife and I have four children. Two of these were adopted from Korea when they were 6 months old. We completed their citizenship applications as soon as possible and they have been naturalized citizens since 1989 and 1996 when they were ages 14 and 18 months. As a most troubling sign of the times, and the intrusive, brutal ICE deportation tactics, my daughter (a Wyoming resident) contacted me to obtain a copy of her citizenship papers.

In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined, my son and daughter, American citizens, would be relegated to second class citizenship, where they could be stopped by federal authorities simply because of the color of their skin or apparent ethnic heritage. Forced to carry “their papers” with them, not unlike the peoples of Nazi occupied Europe in the 1930s and 1940s. It would appear the concept of “the land of the free” only applies to half of the people of our nation.

There is a cautionary tale here. If the federal government, can curtail rights for a segment of society, then no segment of our society is safe. The warning alarm embodied in Martin Niemoller poem “First they came for the communist” is blaring for all to hear. I pray our citizenry responds in mass before it is too late.

Robert Kerr

Spokane

What’s on your ballot?

In 10 short months, your voice will be “heard” by how you choose to vote in November. The people you select are more than personality or political party. They represent the sum total of how you envision the United States. How would these people vote in Congress and what do they value?

Ask yourself: 1. Do you want war, expansion, taking territory and resources of other countries? 2. Do you want to keep the ACA supplement health insurance? 3. Do you want tariffs (taxes) on foreign products and food, so groceries and other commodities cost more? 4. Do you want people disappeared or murdered by ICE, including American citizens? 5. Do you want to keep your job? 6. Do you want school children and others to go hungry or unhoused? 6. Do you want to enjoy public radio and television? 7. Do you want to welcome refugees from all countries, not just white South Africans?

All of these items are on your ballot when voting.

In Spokane County’s recent election, over 60% of the registered voters did not cast a ballot. We can do better. In Cheney’s election for City Council, the winner won by nine votes. So, our vote does make a difference.

Now is the time to pay great attention to the news, and study candidates that are running for office – in the city, the county, the state and the nation. Speak up, participate, volunteer, ask questions, call and by all means vote.

Nancy Street

Cheney