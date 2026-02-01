This day in history: Baseball owners set conditions for giving Seattle a Major League team. Club owner sentenced for serving booze

Jim Young, proprietor of the Inland Club on East Trent, was sentenced to 8 months behind bars for violating the Prohibition Act, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Feb. 1, 1926. The newspaper also showed pictures of the six finalists they selected in the Baby Spokane contest. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: American League baseball owners resolved to give Seattle a major -league team – under two conditions.

First, Washington state Attorney General Slade Gorton had to drop the state’s $32.5 million lawsuit over breach of contract. Second, the franchise would be awarded to a group that included show biz star Danny Kaye.

The announcement came after owners huddled in a New York hotel for seven hours.

This was the second time Seattle had been promised a major -league team. In 1969, Seattle had been awarded the Pilots franchise, but that only lasted a year until the team de-camped to Milwaukee.

This time, the promise would result in the creation of the Seattle Mariners in 1977.

From 1926: Jim Young, proprietor of the Inland Club on East Trent, was convicted in Spokane’s federal court of violating the Prohibition Act.

Prosecutors told of the 1 a.m. raid during which liquor was seized behind the bar.

Young took the stand on his own behalf and “denied that he had ever sold liquor, or that liquor had been sold to his knowledge.” He was the only witness for the defense.

The jury apparently did not believe him, since they quickly found him guilty. Young was sentenced to eight months and a fine of $1,000.

Also on this day

1979: Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran after 15 years in exile.

2003: Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrates during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts aboard.