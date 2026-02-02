Kelly Clarkson reveals her show will end after nearly 7 years

By KiMi Robinson USA TODAY

Kelly Clarkson has confirmed the rumors about her daytime talk show’s date.

On Monday, the singer-turned host announced that her Daytime Emmy-winning “Kelly Clarkson Show” will end after seven seasons. NBCUniversal’s news release described Clarkson’s move as a “personal decision to step away from hosting a talk show after this season.”

“This was not an easy decision – but this season will be my last,” Clarkson wrote in an Instagram post. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this chapter of our lives.”

In August, her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died at 48 years old following a three-year battle with skin cancer. They had two children together: River Rose, 11, and Remy Alexander, 9.

“This isn’t goodbye,” she said. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time … you never know where I might show up next.”

Clarkson also expressed her gratitude: “I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

When is ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ ending?





The seventh season, currently airing in syndication, premiered on Sept. 29. A finale date has not been announced, though NBCUniversal’s news release said episodes “will air through fall 2026.”

“A few special guest hosts” are slated to take over hosting duties at an unspecified time and “will be announced.”

The “American Idol” winner has already filmed pre-taped episodes of Season 29 of “The Voice” with fellow coaches John Legend and Adam Levine; this “Battle of Champions” season will begin airing Feb. 23.

Beloved for “Kellyoke” segments and at times emotional sit-downs with celebrities and “everyday heroes,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” first aired in September 2019 and aimed to “spotlight the best of humanity,” per NBCUniversal’s Feb. 2 release.

“Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life,” Clarkson told USA TODAY in 2023 about filming the first four seasons of her show. “I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle.

In Season 5, she made a “very needed” move to New York City, where production has been based for more than ⁠two years.

“I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from ⁠there quite yet,” Clarkson said. “So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.’”