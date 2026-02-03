Dr. Bruce Dentler, Anne Freeman and Tara Hill-Matthews: Resources are available for people with dementia and their caregivers

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dr. Bruce Dentler, Anne Freeman and Tara Hill-Matthews

In 2018, Aging and Long-Term Care of Eastern Washington, Alzheimer’s Association of the Inland Northwest and Providence Health organized public meetings which set goals to better educate people about Alzheimer’s and other related dementias, inform our community about the resources available and improve those resources.

Since COVID, there has been a significant amount of activity to accomplish those goals. In 2020, with leadership provided through ALTCEW and grant support, the Spokane Regional Dementia Friendly Community task force was organized. SRDFC is a group of volunteers working to create an equitable and inclusive community that is safe and supportive for people living with dementia and their care partners. Volunteers lead hourlong Dementia Friends information sessions, share ideas over emails, participate in monthly meetings or contribute to one of the following projects:

Dementia Certification – This program for organizations and business was created in partnership with the Spokane Regional Health District. It provides customized training in interpersonal communication skills and makes recommendations for how to make the physical space more accessible, safe and inclusive for people living with dementia. The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture was the first organization to complete the certification. SNAP and Quantum Financial have completed part of their certification.

Memory Garden – We are working with volunteers to create a public memory garden in Pullman. A memory garden is a safe place designed especially for people with dementia and their care partners to experience calm and interact with nature.

Memory Cafes – Both the Spokane County Library District and the Alzheimer’s Association are involved in memory cafes in our area. They provide a comfortable way to connect with other caregivers and people experiencing memory loss while also socializing and building new support networks. There are often activities like music, crafts or writing.

Recreation Opportunities – We are creating a list of recreation activities geared toward people living with dementia and their families.

First Responder Training – In partnership EMS Connect, we’ve created training for first responders covering topics such as how to communicate with PLWD, responding to a dementia crisis and the warning signs of dementia. This has reached over 5,000 people across our region.

Primary Care Provider Outreach – We created a packet of information for primary care providers and specialists to hand out to patients after a conversation about brain changes with the goal of connecting newly diagnosed patients with local supports.

Transportation Tip Sheets – We created two tip sheets: one with alternatives to driving and one with travel tips. It can be difficult to start the conversation about driving with a loved one who is dealing with memory loss, but we are here to help!

Resources for Faith Communities – Faith communities are often the trusted messengers within underserved groups in our area. For these congregations, we’ve developed in-depth materials on topics including visitation skills for homebound people living with dementia, brain health and risk reduction, starting your own memory café or respite care programs, and worship service adaptations.

Among other services, ALTCEW offers one-on-one dementia support for anyone who is seeing brain changes in themselves or their loved ones.

Help is provided for planning for the future including legal, financial and medical considerations, understanding options for care, connecting to local resources and support groups, and how to talk with a physician or health provider. There is an in-home consultation service that helps with behavioral challenges. These services are designed to help people living with dementia and their care partners keep the one living with memory loss safe and at home for as long as they can. All services are free.

There are information booklets with local resources and monthly calendars available at ALTCEW. To add your name to the mailing list, email dementia@altcew.org.

To volunteer with the SRDFC or to connect with dementia supports and resources, call at (509) 960-7281 or email us at dementia@altcew.org. You are not alone and there are people who care and are here to help.

Tara Hill-Matthews is on staff at Aging and Long-Term Care of Eastern Washington and serves as Dementia Resource Catalyst. Anne Freeman has worked in senior adult care for many years, has a certificate of gerontology from WSU and volunteers with Dementia Friends Spokane. Bruce Dentler is a retired family practice/geriatrics physician who volunteers as a Long-Term Care Ombudsman and also as a Dementia Friends Spokane volunteer. They all live in Spokane.