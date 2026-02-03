Fox News host thinks Melania Trump should win an Oscar for ‘Melania’ movie

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany is pushing for Melania Trump to win an Academy Award for the documentary “Melania.”

The movie featuring Melania Trump as herself surprised critics by making back roughly $7 million of the reported $75 million Amazon MGM Studios paid to launch the globally over the weekend, according to the studio.

Melania is listed as a producer on the documentary that focuses on the days leading up to her becoming the nation’s first lady for the second time.

“Melania” would seem to be a long shot to win an Oscar for best documentary considering the savage reviews it received from numerous critics. Variety dismissed it as a “cheeseball infomercial of staggering inertia.”

According to McEnany – who served as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary in 2020 and 2021 – her mother saw the film in a theater where the “standing room only” crowd was riveted from start to finish.

In addition to pushing for the first lady to win an Academy Award, McEnany claimed Melania Trump would outshine everyone in attendance at Hollywood’s most glamorous event.

“If she was to go, she would be the best dressed and the classiest dressed by a long shot,” McEnany reckoned.

The 2026 Oscar nominees have already been selected. Winners will be announced March 15. Should “Melania” receive any nominations, the first lady, director Brett Ratner and the rest of their crew will have to wait until 2027 to walk the red carpet.