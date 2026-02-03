Kuwait to open up key oil fields, pipelines to foreigners

By Fiona MacDonald and Anthony Di Paola Bloomberg

Kuwait is planning to open up some of its oil fields to overseas firms and lease part of its pipeline network, a significant move by the OPEC member as it looks to position itself as a key investment destination in the Middle East.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp. is pursuing a plan to invite international oil companies to assist its production arm, Kuwait Oil Co., in the development of offshore fields, Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah said at a conference in Kuwait. The deals are likely to be in deposits such as Jazah, Jlaiaa and Nokhitha, where Kuwait wants to boost production levels.

While the prime minister didn’t clarify what sort of investments international companies might be allowed, opening up the sector would likely draw interest from big firms as Kuwait looks for more than $30 billion to boost oil output capacity by about a third by 2035.

TotalEnergies SE boss Patrick Pouyanne said at the same event that his company would be keen to work on oil expansion in the country, along with LNG and solar projects.

Global oil companies have been present in Kuwait for years, but mostly on technical service contracts. Sheikh Ahmed said the country would retain sovereign ownership of the resources in fields where overseas investments would be allowed. The framework for these new deals would be service-based contracts, KPC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters.

Kuwait’s plans echo those of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The two Gulf nations have been progressively opening up their countries, using their crucial energy sector to boost foreign direct investments and raise finances for vast spending plans.

“Kuwait is a partner ready to engage with the world through cooperation, innovation and long-term investment,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Kuwait Petroleum is also in talks with global financial institutions for a lease and leaseback deal for its domestic crude pipeline network, he said. In those talks “we found commitments from Kuwaiti and international banks five times the funding required,” said the KPC’s Sheikh Nawaf.

The deal, reported earlier by Bloomberg News, is likely to be in the next few months and will be the largest single foreign direct investment project to date, the prime minister said. Such agreements are typically structured to allow regional oil behemoths to tap into global institutional capital while still retaining control over key assets, and are popular with Gulf governments looking to diversify their economies.

Kuwait is at a pivotal moment, Sheikh Ahmed said, as it looks to be a globally competitive and investment-ready energy hub.

The country is planning to boost its oil production capacity to 4 million barrels a day by 2035, from about 3 million a day currently.