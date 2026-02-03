Super Bowl championship could mean home value growth, Zillow says

By Kai Uyehara The Seattle Times

A Super Bowl win could mean more for fans than the pride of watching their team bring home the Lombardi Trophy and the bragging rights that follow.

Oddly enough, the championship could mean stronger home value growth for the winning metro area for the next year, according to the Seattle-based real estate giant Zillow.

What does home value have to do with football? We don’t know – if there is any reason at all – but Zillow says there’s a pattern. In 13 of the past 20 years, the winning metro area saw home values grow faster than the U.S. average.

Homes in the championship market gained $4,437 more in value than the typical U.S. home on average in the year after the win, according to Zillow’s home value index.

Correlation doesn’t mean causation. But it doesn’t mean you have to complain about the results either, however unrelated. Well, that’s if the Seahawks can bring Seattle a Super Bowl win for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when facing the New England Patriots.

The last time Seattle won the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos in 2014, home value in the area grew by nearly $23,000 in the following year, more than $13,000 over the national average, according to Zillow.

Since the Eagles won last year, home value growth in the Philadelphia area rose by more than $9,000, more than $8,000 above the national average.

The typical home value in Seattle is $730,730 and $710,709 in Boston, according to Zillow. There are more than 347,000 homes worth $1 million or more in Seattle and more than 282,000 in Boston.

So if the Seahawks win this Sunday, high-five your buddies, grab another round, call your friends in New England to gloat and check your Zestimate.