Trump signs spending bill that ends four-day government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a bill to end the partial government shutdown, while U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) stand by his side, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Evelyn Hockstein)

By David Morgan, Richard Cowan and Bo Erickson Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a spending deal into law that ends a partial U.S. government shutdown and gives lawmakers time to negotiate potential ‌limits on his immigration crackdown.

The legislation restores lapsed funding ‌for defense, healthcare, labor, education, ‌housing and other agencies, and temporarily extends funding for the Department of Homeland Security until February 13.

Funding for those agencies expired ​on Saturday as Congress did ‌not act in ⁠time to avert a shutdown, which has not resulted in major disruptions for ‌government services so far.

Trump negotiated the spending deal last week with Senate Democrats, who are demanding ‌new restraints on Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics following the killing of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis ‌last month.

Trump’s ​administration ‌is already deploying body cameras on immigration agents in Minnesota, partially acceding to one of the Democrats’ demands. Other ‌Democratic proposals will face more resistance.

The deal passed the Senate by a wide bipartisan margin last week and ​narrowly passed the House of Representatives earlier on Tuesday by a vote of 217-214.

The last shutdown lasted a record 43 days in ⁠October and November, furloughing hundreds of thousands ​of federal workers and costing the ⁠U.S. economy an estimated $11 billion.