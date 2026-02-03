Which NFL player, coach has the most Super Bowl rings?

By Jack McKessy USA Today

They’re not quite the One Ring to Rule Them All, but given how Super Bowl rings are coveted by every NFL player, they’re pretty close.

While many NFL stars would be happy with one “precious,” more than a few pro football players have slipped multiple Super Bowl rings on their fingers throughout the league’s history. A handful of players will be looking to join that group this year.

Two members of the Seattle Seahawks – linebacker Ernest Jones and wide receiver Cooper Kupp – and three New England Patriots – defensive tackle Milton Williams, wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Carlton Davis – are seeking a second Super Bowl ring when the two teams face off in Super Bowl ‌60.

Conversely, neither of the head coaches in this year’s Super Bowl has won a championship as a coach. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel won three as a player for New ‌England, but he never led the Tennessee Titans to a Super Bowl win ‌in his six-year stint as their head coach. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is in just his second year as the head coach of an NFL team.

Here’s a look at the players and coaches with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history

Players with the most Super Bowl rings

Tom Brady leads all players, past and present, with his seven Super Bowl rings – six ​with the Patriots, one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s also one of just nine players ‌to win at least four Super Bowls across ⁠stints with multiple teams. Here’s a list of the players with the most rings in Super Bowl history:

QB Tom Brady: 7 (New England Patriots: Super Bowls 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, 53; Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Super Bowl ‌55)

DE Charles Haley: 5 (San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowls 23 and 24; Dallas Cowboys: Super Bowls 27, 28, 30)

TE Marv Fleming: 4 (Green Bay Packers: Super Bowls 1 and 2; Miami Dolphins: Super Bowls 7 and 8)

LB Ted Hendricks: 4 (Baltimore Colts: Super Bowl 5; Oakland/L.A. Raiders: Super Bowls 11, 15, 18)

LB Matt ‌Millen: 4 (Oakland/L.A. Raiders: Super Bowls 15 and 18; San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowl 24; Washington: Super Bowl 26)

LB Bill Romanowski: 4 (San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowls 23 and 24; Denver Broncos: Super Bowls 32 and 33)

K Adam Vinatieri: 4 (New England Patriots: Super Bowls 36, 38, 39; Indianapolis Colts: Super Bowl 41)

TE Rob Gronkowski: 4 (New England Patriots: Super Bowls 49, 51, 53; Tampa Bay ‌Buccaneers: Super Bowl 55)

OL Joe Thuney: 4 (New England ​Patriots: Super ‌Bowls 51 and 53; Kansas City Chiefs: Super Bowls 57 and 58)

Thuney is the active leader in Super Bowl wins with his four championships across two teams.

Outside of those nine players, there were 22 players – and 10 Pro Football Hall of Famers – to win four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers in their dominant 1970s era. That group ‌includes quarterback Terry Bradshaw, cornerback Mel Blount and defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene, among others.

There are also six players who won four titles with the San Francisco 49ers during their run of dominance in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, including Hall of Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott and Hall of Fame ​quarterback Joe Montana.

Coaches with the most Super Bowl rings

With Brady leading the players in Super Bowl ring count, it should be no surprise that former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leads all coaches in Super Bowl rings. All of the coaches with more than two Super Bowl wins have won all of their NFL titles with the same team. Here’s a look at the NFL head coaches with the most ⁠Super Bowl rings:

Bill Belichick: 6 (New England Patriots: Super Bowls 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, 53)

Chuck Noll: 4 (Pittsburgh Steelers: Super ​Bowls 9, 10, 13, 14)

Andy Reid: 3 (Kansas City Chiefs: Super Bowls 54, 57, 58

Joe Gibbs: 3 (Washington: Super Bowls 17, 22, ⁠26)

Bill Walsh: 3 (San Francisco 49ers: Super Bowls 16, 19, 23)

There are nine other coaches with multiple Super Bowl rings, including Vince Lombardi and Bill Parcells, but none have won more than two, aside from the five coaches listed.