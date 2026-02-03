David Zayas replacing Timothy Busfield in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ guest role

Timothy Busfield attends ABC Television’s Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 8, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/TNS) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America/TNS)

By David Matthews New York Daily News

NEW YORK – “Dexter” star David Zayas is replacing Timothy Busfield in an upcoming “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” guest role.

NBC pulled the episode from its schedule last month following Busfield’s arrest on child sexual abuse charges in New Mexico.

Busfield – an Emmy winner known for TV and film roles like “Thirtysomething,” “First Kid” and “The West Wing” – was released from jail but is awaiting trial.

Zayas was recast in the part and reshot Busfield’s scenes. The episode will now air Feb. 26, according to Deadline.

The episode’s case of the week involves a judge being threatened.

Zayas has more than 115 credits, according to IMDb. He played Detective Angel Batista across multiple “Dexter” series. Most recently he appeared in episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “The Bear” – with wife Liza Colón-Zayas – and last year’s “The Running Man.”

On top of being recast on the long-running procedural following his arrest, Busfield has been edited out of the upcoming rom-com “You Deserve Each Other” and was dropped by the Innovative Artists agency.