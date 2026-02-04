Friday Night Sports Extra crew discusses, dissects Super Bowl matchup | Press Box Podcast

Veteran local TV sportscasters, from left, Bud Nameck, Dennis Patchin and Rick Lukens gather for a podcast to reminisce about the Seahawks and their history in the Super Bowls of the past on Monday at The Spokesman-Review. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

It’s Super Bowl week, with the Seattle Seahawks flying high into the big game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, so we thought it would be fun to bring in the “OGs” of Spokane sports, the legendary crew from “Friday Night Sports Extra,” to talk about the matchup.

In the latest edition of the Press Box Podcast, Dennis Patchin, Bud Nameck and Rick Lukens discussed everything about the game, from keys to winning, to roster construction and memories of previous Super Bowls. The crew even provided final score predictions, and without ruining the suspense they all predicted a Seahawks victory.

Here are a few excerpts, edited for space considerations. The entire audio podcast can be found at www.spokesman.com/podcasts/press-box/ and the videocast at www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaZofZS_CFY.

The architect

Patchin: If anybody is upset about this team and you’re a Seahawks fan, I don’t know what you’re upset about. I mean, because not only have they been winning games, they’ve been entertaining in winning games. I mean, you can get teams that are winning games that aren’t very entertaining. This has been, if you sit down, I don’t think anybody says, “Man, that was a waste of three hours today.”

Nichols: Talking about being entertaining. I mean, it’s all on all three levels, right? Offense, defense, and special teams. You never know when somebody touches the ball that they could go all the way.

Nameck: I think that’s one of the things that for me was actually a turning point in their season was getting Rashid Shaheed, with what he’s been able to do. I mean, his three returns and just the threat of him there, it’s amazing how he can turn a game so quickly. And I think, you know, especially the two wins over the Rams, they had a decided advantage in special teams over the Rams. And I think that played out and that was a big part of it.

Patchins: Well, and that’s part of John Schneider and what he’s been able to do. When Pete (Carroll) was there, John got no credit for anything because everybody was under the assumption that, well, he’s just doing what Pete told him to do. Pete Carroll leaves, John Schneider gets to be in the big boy seat. He may have been before, but now he is as far as everybody knows and everything he does – you know, he makes the right deal. I’m sure he was involved in the coaching hire of Mike McDonald. That was the right deal. I’m sure he was involved in Sam Darnold being added to the team. That was the right deal. I mean, he made a deadline trade that, you know, set the tone in that playoff game with the opening kickoff.

Nameck: Well, and he did it last year, too, with the trade for (Ernest) Jones. That morphed, that really brought this defense a step forward.

Patchins: So, and when you can make those make those plays earlier in the games, it relaxes everybody. If you talk to guys who play in big games, and that’s going to be a problem again coming up Sunday, who can get relaxed sooner is probably going to win this game. Well, when you get an opening kickoff return for a touchdown, that relaxes everybody.

Lukens: The other hire I think that was really critical and it certainly plays really big as we sit here now is (offensive coordinator) Klint Kubiak. I don’t know if John Schneider had an had an influence on that or if Mike McDonald said, “No, this is our guy.” But to get a guy who Sam Darnold was very comfortable with, and to come in and take a guy who had been maligned. I mean, who had up until his last couple of games a year prior, had had an MVP caliber season and then just went in the tank. And for Kubiak to come in and get him headed the right direction? And then like I said, that hinge point was that four-interception game against the Rams. Sam Darnold has been nearly flawless since.

Playing favorites

Nichols: Did you ever think in your lifetime of fandom that we would be talking about the Seahawks as the dominant favorite going into a Super Bowl like this? I grew up on the East Coast, and it’s not as much fandom, but it’s it’s doom and gloom, right? You go into looking for the worst type of situation, and it seemed like there’s a little bit of that within the Seahawks fan base.

Patchin: There still is that in the Seahawks fan base and it has had that for a while. It’s not ‘How are we going to win this game?’ It’s ‘How are we going to lose this game.’

Nameck: Well, I think because they’ve had 11 years to stew over the last play the Seahawks had in the Super Bowl.

Lukens: And even the Super Bowl where the Seahawks did dominate, you know, I thought they were the better team. I thought the Legion of Boom is what’s going to win that game. And certainly against Payton Manning, I didn’t think it was going to be the shellacking that it was. I’ll say this– I was driving around thinking about this the last couple days and it may surprise Dennis and Bud, but prior to the 49ers playoff game and then the Rams game the week after I was nervous during the week. I sat down with with angst running, coursing through my body as I watched both of those games and it didn’t let up until the end. I’m not feeling that right now. I feel like that win over the Rams, whatever happens from now, I’m good, guys. We beat the freaking Rams. I’m good.

Patchin: That win over the 49ers, and I know the 49ers were beat up in the playoff game. But that win was as good a win as we’ve seen in the postseason from anybody in a while. I mean, the defense is unbelievable and the offense got enough points where I watched that game and I said at this point in time to myself ‘I don’t know how they’re going to lose the Super Bowl,’ at this point in time after that win.