Liberty Park post office closed after asbestos finding

The Liberty Park post office in the Union District was temporarily closed because of asbestos cleanup, according to the Spokane Clean Air Agency.

The post office, 1602 E. Sprague Ave., displayed a sign on the door indicating it was closed for an emergency. By Wednesday it was fully open, according to a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson.

Spokane Clean Air spokesperson Lisa Woodard said Wednesday the post office filed a notice of “intent” on Jan. 30 indicating they had 500 feet of asbestos in the building and requested an abatement. The abatement was completed Feb. 1, Woodard said.

The post office spokesperson said via email that the office closed due to a potential safety concern and after investigation “determined that there was no issue” and the matter has been resolved.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and customers is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding during the brief closure,” the postal service said.