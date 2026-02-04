UW Huskies QB Demond Williams Jr. addresses media for first time since transfer saga

By Percy Allen The Seattle Times

The start of the college football season is seven months away, but Wednesday was a big day for the Washington Huskies and Demond Williams Jr.

For the first time since his 48-hour breakup with UW last month that thrust him into the national spotlight, the Huskies star quarterback met with the media and talked about his decision to return to Montlake.

“I’m super blessed to be here. Super blessed to talk to y’all,” Williams said seated on a stage next to UW coach Jedd Fisch and teammates John Mills, Jayden Limar, Derek Colman-Brusa and Jacob Lane. “This offseason has been definitely different, but it’s been great to just be back and be here with my guys.

“I was talking to John and a lot of our stuff has been off the field. Just building those relationships up and continue to get those as sharp as possible.”

To recap, Williams stunned the UW football program and Husky fans when he announced on social media on Jan. 6 that he planned to enter the transfer portal despite signing a one-year, $4 million name, image and likeness (NIL) license agreement with the Huskies on Jan. 2.

His decision sent shock waves through collegiate sports, prompted UW officials to consider legal recourse and forced many to question the validity of contracts between teams and players.

It was a staggering blow for the Huskies who were potentially losing their co-captain and the face of the program after his first year as a full-time starter.

In 2025, Williams amassed 3,065 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 611 rushing yards and six touchdowns, and was selected 2025 All-Big Ten honorable mention.

On Jan. 8, Williams issued another surprising statement via social media and reversed his decision to leave Washington. He also apologized for the timing of his previous announcement, which coincided with a memorial for UW women’s soccer player Mia Hamant.

Wednesday was the first public appearance for the 19-year-old Williams, who spoke candidly while wearing a purple polo and silver chain with a cross pendant.

Here’s what he said.

Q. Can you explain what really happened without all the agents and all the other people around you telling you what to say? Just something heartfelt and from your heart on everything that was going down at that time.

“I understand the question. I appreciate the question. Definitely being 19, you get good advice and you get really bad advice at times. We’re all human. We all make mistakes. And at the end of the day, I’m super blessed to be here with my brothers and my coaches and just at the University of Washington. I’m just so happy to be here and so blessed.”

What were the considerations for you when you made the decision to try to go in the portal, and then a couple days later, after talking it over with Coach Fisch and whoever else that led you to decide to stay here?

“Just the family aspect of being here, staying here, and understanding that this is where I’m meant to be and this is where God has placed me. I appreciate the whole community. I appreciate all my brothers on this team and all my teammates and all my coaches for accepting me back and being able to come in here and still lead the team to all the expectations that we’re about to.

Was it LSU that tried to take you out of here?

“No comment.”

As you reflect on your first full year as a starter, what did you like about the way that you played, and what would you hope looks different as a junior?

“I would just say consistency throughout the year, just trying to find ways to continue to play at a high level throughout the entire season. Definitely going through a lot of learning curves. Having some rough games and being able to come back the next week and respond and figure out how to adjust on the fly, week by week, and continue to just grind and learn how to prepare.”

What would you say is the biggest thing that you’re looking to improve on, specifically when you come into your second season?

“I would say be more of a vocal leader. More of a person that’s more outspoken and tries to bring all the guys together through my words and continue to take that leadership role.”

Do you approach each day, each week coming into the season, with any sort of mindset of ‘I got to win people back or I got to prove something to those people?’ Or is it not that specific and you not think about it that way?

“My entire focus is just focused on moving forward and having my eyes set of our goals as a team and continue to be the leader and the quarterback for this team that I can be. Just taking it day by day, and that’s what I tell the John (Mills) and the O-line a lot of the time. Just take it day by day. Try to figure out how to get better each day, and try not to look ahead and just keep your eyes on going forward.”