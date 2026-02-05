10 under $10 for the weekend of Feb. 6-8

1 Turn It Up to 12 at Avista Stadium – Form a giant human “12” on the field in support of our beloved football team. The photo will take place at exactly 12:12 p.m. and fans of all ages are encouraged to arrive early in their favorite Spokane Indians or Seattle Seahawks gear. The Spokane Indians Team Store will then be offering 12% off all merchandise (excluding campaign gear) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Photo is promptly at 12:12. 602 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. Admission: Free.

2 New Moon Print Show – Stop in for our artist reception and check out what is new in our collection. 5-8 p.m. Friday. New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

3 First Friday with Jill McFarlane – Enjoy a glass of wine and see Jill’s work. Jill’s passion for the outdoors is the fuel for her creative energy and her fascination with how humans interact with nature. 4-7 p.m. Friday . Helix Wines, 824 W. Sprague Ave. Admission: Free.

4 First Friday Reception for Addie Yager & Mariesa Lenz – Meet the featured artists for February. 3-7 p.m. Friday. Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., #C. Admission: Free.

5 Mary Bonney “Broken is a Beautiful Place to Start: A Woman’s Journey” – Opening reception. 5-8 p.m. Friday. D2 Gallery and Studio, 310 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.

6 Firkin Friday – New flavor of the month. 4 p.m. Friday. Garland Brew Werks, 603 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

7 3-Minute Mic – All are welcome to read or listen. This is a free speech, uncensored event. 7 p.m. Friday. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

8 Game Night: Live Improv – Features a lineup of short-form improv games that are quick, playful and easy to jump into. 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. Feb. 7-June 20. Saturday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.

9 Galentine’s on South Perry – An event by gals for gals (and their pals) to shop and celebrate love, friendship and women owned businesses. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Rowen Forest Pop Up Show – Features a collection of skincare products and artisanal foods by Sean Rowen Garmire that were foraged from nature and crafted from organic hand harvested ingredients. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. Admission: Free.