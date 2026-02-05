District 6 wrestling tournament set to take over Spokane Convention Center this weekend

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

After being sprawled between Spokane, the Tri-Cities and even Hermiston, Oregon last year, the District 6 wrestling tournament for Greater Spokane League schools will all be under one roof this weekend.

The tournaments, which serve as the qualifying event for Mat Classic 37 later this month in Tacoma, will take place Friday evening and conclude Saturday at the Spokane Convention Center.

Tournaments will include 4A boys and girls, 3A boys and girls and 2A boys and girls. Finals for all six tournaments are expected to begin Saturday afternoon, with smaller bracketed events – like 2A girls – possibility beginning before noon.

The 4A and 3A tournaments will feature schools from the GSL and Mid-Columbia Conference – which includes Chiawana, Hanford, Kamiakin, Pasco and Richland in 4A, and Hermiston, Kennewick, Sageview, Southridge and Walla Walla in 3A.

The 2A tournament has no district tie-in, so the seven GSL schools will compete against each other.

State allocations for each tournament are: 4A boys (five), 3A boys, (six), 2A boys (three), 4A girls (four), 3A girls (five) and 2A girls (two).

The District 6 1A boys tournament will take place Feb. 14 at Lakeside High School, the 2B/1B boys will be at Freeman High School on February. 13-14 and the 1A/2B/1B girls will wrestle at Liberty High School on Feb. 14. Those state allocations are three, nine and two wrestlers per weight class respectively.

Mat Classic 37 will take place Feb. 19-21 at the Tacoma Dome.

One-day tickets for the Convention Center are $15 for adults and $10 for students or seniors. Two-day tickets are $25 and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at Convention Center box office, which opens at 3:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.