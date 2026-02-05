‘It’s more than just football’: Sea Hawkers Booster Club discuss Super Bowl, charity and community

The Spokane Valley Sea Hawkers gather in front of a bus before a trip to watch the Seattle Seahawks play in Seattle. (Courtesy of Pat O'Connor)

The Sea Hawkers Booster Club in Spokane Valley is ready for big Sunday.

The official booster club for the Seattle Seahawks football team was established in 1976. Since then, the club has formed over 34 international chapters, spanning all the way from Seattle to the United Kingdom. The Spokane Valley chapter has close to 100 members.

The club gives Seahawk fans a place to go and a community to watch games with while also supporting local charities, according to Pat O’Connor, who has been a member of the club for 18 of its 20 years in the Valley.

“We got together and watched all the games that we could together as a club,” O’Connor said. “The thing that got me after I joined was that we collect money, gamble, bet on things to raise money and then we give it all to charities. It’s a very giving organization. That’s what fills my heart.”

The organization is focused on donating to local charities in Spokane and Spokane Valley, O’Connor said. The club raises around $2,000 to $3,000 for charities each year, often donating that money to local churches and providing meals at youth ministries.

O’Connor served as the president of the group for five years. Lawrence Bingham, who has been a part of the club for four years, recently took over.

All of the booster clubs together raised around $36,800 for charities in 2025, Bingham said. He moved to Spokane Valley four years ago and found the organization after looking for a group of people to watch Seahawks games with. But he says he’s found more than just a community.

“We do good things for our communities,” Bingham said. “It’s more than just football.”

Club members also often donate their time to local charities and volunteer at Gonzaga sports games.

“We’re always looking for charities that need assistance and ask them to come to our general meetings at the Rock Bar in Spokane Valley every third Wednesday,” O’Connor said.

That’s why O’Connor has stayed involved in the club for so long, he said . But it’s also been a reliable source of fun.

“It’s a good group of people to watch the game with,” O’Connor said. “It’s like going to church but we get to drink and gamble while we do it.”

People interested in joining the booster club are welcome to attend the monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of every month at the Rock Bar and Grill , 13921 E. Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley. Members pay a yearly fee of $15 for an individual or $25 a year for a family.

O’Connor and Lawrence are sure that the Seahawks will win the game.

“We’ll be cheering loudly,” O’Connor said.