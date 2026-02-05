Nine people in Ada County have ‘serious illness’ linked to raw milk

By Shannon Tyler Idaho Statesman

Idaho health officials are investigating nine cases of serious E. coli illness in Ada County believed to be linked to raw milk from a Caldwell dairy.

Central District Health, the Boise-based public health agency, announced Thursday that nine residents, including two children, are sick with serious E. coli complications. All individuals reported consuming unpasteurized milk prior to the illness, a news release from the agency said.

According to the agency, several of the illnesses have been confirmed as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, known as STEC. The bacteria can cause severe foodborne illness, with symptoms including bloody diarrhea and vomiting. It can lead to serious complications, particularly for children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The two children were both hospitalized. The agency stated they have hemolytic uremic syndrome, known as HUS, which is a rare but serious complication of E. coli infection. It can lead to kidney failure and long-term health problems.

CDH officials are conducting interviews with the individuals and testing raw milk samples, and found all cases reported consuming raw-milk products from R Bar H Dairy.

R Bar H is a small dairy in Caldwell that advertises selling certified A2 A2 raw milk from Guernsey cattle. The dairy pulled all products from stores and voluntarily suspended production while the investigation continues, CDH officials said.

The dairy’s products were sold online and at Cliff’s Country Market in Caldwell, Valley Fruit N Feed in Weiser, Choice Cuts Meats in Boise and the Boise Co-Op, according to its website.

The dairy states that it does not pasteurize or homogenize its milk, so as to “preserve beneficial enzymes and bacteria that may support gut health and natural immunity.”

Pasteurization is a process in which heat is used to kill harmful germs, including E. coli, listeria and salmonella. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that “pasteurized milk offers the same nutritional benefits without the risks of raw milk consumption.”

Central District Health is stilling waiting for the results of testing on the dairy’s products, and it cautions consumers who have purchased these products to discard any that’s remaining.

If someone has consumed raw milk and develops symptoms – including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea or vomiting – the agency said to seek medical care immediately.

“While consuming raw milk is a personal choice, health officials urge residents to understand the serious health risks, particularly for young children, pregnant women, and other vulnerable individuals,” the news release said.

The agency has guidelines for consuming raw milk: