People’s Pharmacy: Hideous hair color change following cholesterol drug

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I stopped dyeing my hair in 2018 and got new photos for my passport and driver’s license once my hair turned white. Now my hair is turning dark brown while I’m on rosuvastatin. I started this prescription to lower my cholesterol in September 2024, and my hair started changing color within six months. Now it is hideous.

I saw articles about this possibility on your website. Is there an alternative cholesterol medicine that won’t affect hair color? I’m seriously considering stopping this medication to see if my hair will go back to white, which I now prefer. Help!

A. It has been quite a while since a reader has reported hair darkening while taking a cholesterol-lowering medication. We received more complaints about ezetimibe (Zetia), but a few people also reported an experience like yours associated with simvastatin (Zocor) and rosuvastatin (Crestor). Drug-induced hair color changes are uncommon (European Journal of Dermatology, Dec. 1, 2016).

There are other medications that could help you control your cholesterol. You should discuss this with your health care provider. To prepare for that conversation, you might want to read our “eGuide to Cholesterol Control and Heart Health.” It is located under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. In it, you’ll find discussions of the most common pros and cons of the various cholesterol-lowering medications.

Q. In the early 1970s, my doctor prescribed Afrin for nasal congestion. I used it so often that eventually I had to carry it everywhere because I couldn’t breathe without it!

To get off it, I used the spray in only one nostril. That let the other one clear and open up. It took a lot of patience, but it worked. Then I never used it again. I still use Neo-Synephrine, children’s strength, when I’m congested but very sparingly. I never want to be like that again!

A. Once upon a time, Afrin (oxymetazoline) was available only by prescription. That changed in 1975 when the Food and Drug Administration allowed over-the-counter sales.

Many people have reported rebound congestion after using oxymetazoline nasal spray for more than several days. This topical decongestant is the active ingredient in Afrin No Drip, for example. Your tactic of using the spray in just one nostril can be effective for getting past rebound congestion.

When shopping for a nasal spray, be careful to read the ingredients. In addition to the oxymetazoline version, Afrin also has a drug-free saline nasal mist and an extra-strength “Saline Burst” product with seawater.

Q. I have practiced medicine for decades. I learned long ago that many men begin to experience lower testosterone levels in their 30s and 40s. Some older men end up with very low levels of this hormone.

I have found that testosterone replacement therapy can help these guys maintain both bone and muscle strength. I believe the best benefit is mental clarity and warding off depression. I am glad that the FDA has eased off its cardiovascular warnings, which had no scientific basis.

I think it is absurd, though, that doctors are required to have a DEA license to prescribe testosterone. That’s because it is considered a “controlled” substance.

A. The FDA has indeed withdrawn its boxed warning about heart attacks and strokes from testosterone products. This hormone is still classified as a “Schedule III” controlled substance. That means the Drug Enforcement Administration believes it has a modest potential to create physical or psychological dependence.

