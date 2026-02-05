Washington State women claim hard-fought win at San Diego

From staff reports

SAN DIEGO – Washington State’s women’s basketball team protected a narrow lead throughout the second half to earn a hard-fought West Coast Conference win, holding on for an 80-76 decision on Thursday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion.

The Cougars (5-20, 4-8 WCC) could never pull away from the Toreros (8-17, 2-10) but preserved a slim advantage to the end, putting the game away with a couple of defensive stops and free throws after San Diego cut it to two points with 36 seconds left.

Forward Malia Ruud matched a career high with 19 points for WSU. Guards Charlotte Abraham and Mackenzie Chatfield scored 16 points apiece, and guard Eleonora Villa added 15 points as WSU had one of its most efficient games of the season – 45% shooting, 8 of 24 from 3-point distance and 18 of 21 from the line with just 10 turnovers.

Guard Olivia Owens poured in 31 points to lead San Diego, which shot 43% from the field and 7 of 18 on 3s.

The Cougars snapped a four-game skid and collected their second win in their past eight games.