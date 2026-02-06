Gonzaga Prep girls basketball finishes season undefeated; Clarkston girls upset Deer Park | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League girls and boys basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 64, Ferris 23: Aylah Cornwall had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and the visiting Bullpups (19-0, 9-0) defeated the Saxons (7-14, 3-6). G-Prep finished the season undefeated.

Mead 50, Mt. Spokane 36: Caroline Spink scored 16 points and the Panthers (15-4, 7-2) defeated the visiting Wildcats (4-16, 1-8). Dakota Wyss hit four 3-pointers for Mt. Spokane.

Shadle Park 37, Cheney 32: The Highlanders (6-14, 2-7) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-17, 0-9). Details were unavailable.

University 55, Lewis and Clark 46: The Titans (13-7, 6-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (8-11, 4-5). Details were unavailable.

2A

Clarkston 68, Deer Park 67 (OT): Preslee Dempsey and Laney Augir scored 15 points apiece, Aneysa Judy added 14 and the Bantams (18-2, 10-1) defeated the visiting Stags (18-2, 10-1) in overtime. Ashlyn Bryant hit 11 field goals in a 24-point night for Deer Park. Jacey Boesel and Olivia Gannon each scored a 3-pointer in overtime.

Rogers 34, East Valley 31: Saige Stuart scored 24 points and the Pirates (3-15, 1-9) defeated the visiting Knights (3-15, 1-8). Italia Salina scored 10 for East Valley.

Pullman 57, North Central 34: Grace Kuhle had four 3-pointers and the visiting Greyhounds (10-9, 5-5) defeated the Wolfpack (6-14, 4-7). Mia Shaw led North Central with 11 points.

Southeast 1B tournament

Garfield-Palouse 70, Liberty Christian 27: The Vikings (20-2) defeated the visiting Patriots (15-5) in a SE1B semifinal. Garfield-Palouse will face Yakama Tribal on Friday for the SE1B championship at Dayton HS. Both teams will advance to Districts.

Yakama Tribal 59, Oakesdale 53: The Warriors (23-3) defeated the visiting Nighthawks (17-3) in a SE1B semifinal.

Tekoa-Rosalia 47, DeSales 34: The visiting Timberwolves (10-10) eliminated the Irish (11-10) in a SE1B loser-out game. Tekoa-Rosalia faces Liberty Christian in the third-place bracket on Wednesday at Dayton HS.

Pomeroy 41, Sunnyside Christian 37: The Pirates (15-5) eliminated the visiting Knights (13-9) in a SE1B loser-out game. Pomeroy faces Oakesdale in the third-place bracket on Wednesday at Dayton HS.

Boys 4A/3A

Cheney 71, Shadle Park 57: Kade Adderley scored 21 points and the visiting Blackhawks (10-10, 3-6) defeated the Highlanders (1-19, 0-9). Christian Groth made five 3-points for Shadle.

Gonzaga Prep 54, Ferris 40: Jack Pierce had 14 points, five assists and the visiting Bullpups (16-5, 9-0) defeated the Saxons (6-14, 2-7). Sadrian Sartoe led Ferris with 11 points, Cole Floyd added 10.

University 71, Lewis and Clark 55: The Titans (12-8, 5-4) defeated the visiting Tigers (11-9, 5-4). Details were unavailable.

2A

Pullman 49, North Central 48: Vaughn Holstad scored 15 points and the visiting Greyhounds (15-3, 9-1) narrowly defeated the Wolfpack (15-6, 10-2). Adie Wright led North Central with 19 points.

Rogers 74, East Valley 49: The Pirates (5-13, 4-6) defeated the visiting Knights (4-14, 3-7). Details were unavailable.

Clarkston 74, Deer Park 45: Dray Torpey and Kendry Gimlin scored 18 points apiece, Jason Rinard added 15 with five 3-pointers and the Bantams (6-11, 3-8) defeated the visiting Stags (3-15, 1-10). Cam Noel scored 14 points for Deer Park.