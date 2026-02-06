Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl: Who has advantage at each position?

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Here’s a position-by-position breakdown of the Seahawks and Patriots heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl 60:

Quarterback

Patriots: Drake Maye. In most seasons Maye is likely the MVP. The turnaround of the Patriots franchise started with the decision to draft Maye No. 3 overall in the 2024 draft, and it took only two years to pay off. Maye threw for nearly 4,400 yards, 31 TDs and ran for another 450 yards in the regular season. Maye has accounted for five TDs in the postseason but has also thrown two interceptions.

Seahawks: Sam Darnold. Was the NFC championship game the best performance of Darnold’s season? Of his career? Considering the stakes and circumstances, it’s quite possible the answer is yes. Darnold looked like the QB that was at his best and most aggressive in the first half of this season. By traditional passer rating, Darnold’s 127.8 was the third-highest mark in Seahawks playoff history.

Advantage: New England. It’s hard to imagine the Patriots winning if Darnold plays like he did in the NFC title game. But for pure QB talent, Maye has an advantage, especially when his running is taken into account.

Running backs

Patriots: Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson. The combo of Henderson and Stevenson has similarities to how the Seahawks used their running backs. Henderson had more yards and touchdowns in the regular season, Stevenson has been the primary option in the playoffs. Don’t forget about Maye’s ability as a runner, too.

Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, George Holani, Cam Akers. No one who might carry the ball for the Seahawks in the Super Bowl is under contract for next season. That’s an interesting subplot to whether Seattle will be able to establish the run game against a Patriots defense that was sixth best in the league during the regular season at stopping the run. Walker was terrific against the 49ers and came through with some tough yards in the NFC title game.

Advantage: New England. If Zach Charbonnet was healthy, the nod might go to the Seahawks. But he’s not and the 1-2 combo of running backs along with Maye’s exceptional ability as a runner give the Patriots an advantage here.

Wide receivers

Patriots: Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas. Diggs is still an elite receiver and by far Maye’s favorite target among his wideouts. But he doesn’t carry the same game-breaking speed as earlier in his career, leaving Boutte as the primary downfield threat. Boutte’s seven TDs between the regular season and playoffs are the most among New England’s wide receivers.

Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed. It took until the 19th game of the season but all three wide receivers had their moments in the NFC title game. Shaheed caught an early 51-yard strike. Kupp scored his only touchdown of the season at Lumen Field against his former team. And Smith-Njigba only had 10 catches for 153 yards and a TD.

Advantage: Seattle. Put Smith-Njigba on a big stage and he tends to respond with monster games. Now it’s the biggest stage possible in football and even if Smith-Njigba is slowed, Seattle has the better secondary options.

Tight ends

Patriots: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper. Henry is a really important piece to the New England passing game with 60 receptions in the regular season, the second-most of anyone on the roster. He also caught the only TD in the wild-card round win over the Chargers.

Seahawks: AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup, Elijah Arroyo. The NFC title game was one of the least productive games of the season from Seattle’s tight ends as Barner had just two catches for 13 yards.

Advantage: New England. Individually, Henry is more important to the New England offense than Barner is for Seattle as a pass catcher and tight ends have enjoyed some success against the Seahawks this season.

Offensive line

Patriots: LT Will Campbell, LG Jared Wilson, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Mike Onwenu, RT Morgan Moses. Moses is solid at right tackle, but Campbell and Wilson have struggled at times in pass protection during the playoffs – albeit against some very good pass rushers.

Seahawks: LT Charles Cross, LG Grey Zabel, C Jalen Sundell, RG Anthony Bradford, RT Abraham Lucas. Cross managed to play through a foot injury in the NFC title game and came out with just some soreness. Bradford and Sundell struggled with the Rams’ interior rush and must be better against New England’s very good defensive front.

Advantage: Seattle, slightly. Lucas, Cross and Zabel overall is a better trio than what the Patriots have. But both groups will be challenged by talented defensive lines on the other side of the ball.

Defensive line

Patriots: K’Lavon Chaisson, Harold Landry, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Milton Williams, Anfernee Jennings. Who are these guys? For having one of the better defenses in the league this year, it’s a rather no-name defensive front the Patriots roll out. Chaisson is the primary edge rusher, but the Patriots are good at generating interior pressure with Durden and Barmore.

Seahawks: DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Jarran Reed. While most of the focus ends up on the ability to pressure the quarterback, how this group controls the run game will be critical against the Patriots. The Rams had 114 yards rushing and the Patriots have rushed for 100 yards or more in 12 of the last 14 games.

Advantage: Seattle. For the second straight game, the Seahawks’ opponent has a comparably skilled group on the other side. Seattle has the bigger names with the longer track record so it gets the nod, but New England’s defensive front will pose a challenge.

Linebackers

Patriots: Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss. Spillane is graded as one of the top linebackers in the league when stopping the run. Elliss will need to be watched when Seattle drops back to pass. Elliss had just one sack all season but has been a menace in the playoffs bringing pressure in passing situations.

Seahawks: Ernest Jones IV, Drake Thomas. How the Seahawks deploy Jones in the Super Bowl will be intriguing to watch. Could he end up being a spy to take away Maye’s running ability? Thomas suffered a shoulder injury in the NFC title game, but it wasn’t deemed to be significant.

Advantage: New England, slightly. Spillane and Jones more or less cancel each other out in the comparison. Thomas wasn’t great in either playoff game and is now dealing with an injury. Elliss’ ability as a blitzer could cause some issues for Seattle’s pass protection.

Cornerbacks

Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Carlton Davis III. Gonzalez and Davis have been excellent in coverage during the postseason, and Davis has two of New England’s five interceptions. Gonzalez would seem to be an option to shadow Smith-Njigba should the Patriots opt to have him follow Seattle’s top pass catcher.

Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nick Emmanwori. To recap from the NFC title game: Witherspoon has a poor game but makes a series of terrific plays in the fourth quarter. Woolen gets a taunting penalty that could have cost the Seahawks the game but plays solidly in the fourth quarter. And Emmanwori might have been the best defensive player on the field for either team.

Advantage: Seattle. There is a very real chance that Emmanwori ends up the most important and impactful player on the field in the Super Bowl with his ability to match up with slot receivers or tight ends.

Safeties

Patriots: Jaylinn Hawkins, Craig Woodson. Hawkins was great in the regular season. Woodson has been great in the playoffs thus far. It’s a very good combo and their skill in the back allow the Patriots to be innovating with some of the pressure they try and bring.

Seahawks: Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Ty Okada. Love and Bryant had solid games against the Rams, although Love appeared to get beat on the fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter and was helped by out DeMarcus Lawrence dropping into coverage.

Advantage: Seattle. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Bryant and Love are two of only three defensive players this postseason with 60 or more defensive snaps in coverage and zero receptions allowed. That’s pretty good.

Special teams

Patriots: K Andres Borregales, P Bryce Baringer, KR/PR Marcus Jones. After a solid start, Borregales has struggled of late missing four of his last nine field goal attempts. Baringer’s numbers took a downward turn from last season. Jones is a solid returner and took two punts back for TDs in the regular season.

Seahawks: K Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson, KR/PR Rashid Shaheed. Myers was perfect in the NFC title game, and Dickson landed all five of his punts inside the Rams’ 20-yard line and allowed Los Angeles only 3 yards of returns in the game.

Advantage: Seattle. There has never been a punt return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history and the last kickoff return for a touchdown was … Percy Harvin. Mr. Shaheed, could this be your chance to make a little Super Bowl history?

Coaching

Patriots: Mike Vrabel. Seventh season overall, first with New England, 68-48 in regular season, 5-3 in playoffs.

Seahawks: Mike Macdonald. Second season, 24-10 in regular season, 2-0 in playoffs.

Advantage: Push. This is a first for both coaches being on this stage with these kinds of stakes. Vrabel’s tenure as an assistant before going to Tennessee was with Houston. Macdonald’s time in Baltimore never saw the Ravens get to the championship game. They’re both excellent, defensive-minded coaches. If there is a slight advantage with experience, it could fall to the Patriots as this will be the fifth Super Bowl for Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator in New England.