‘SNL UK’ reveals cast for late-night sketch comedy show

By Amaris Encinas USA TODAY

“Saturday Night Live” is bringing the funny to London town.

“SNL UK,” the first-ever British incarnation of the late-night sketch comedy and variety show, is set to premiere next month, decades after it was introduced to American audiences.

“The six-episode Sky Original series will kick off next month on March 21, ending the wait for U.K. audiences to hear the iconic line, ‘Live from London, it’s Saturday Night!’ ” broadcaster Sky said in a statement Thursday .

“The U.K. is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they’re bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny,” James Longman, lead producer, said in a statement. “The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world.”

Here’s what to know about the first-ever U.K. spinoff, including where to watch.

How different will ‘SNL UK’ be from the original?

According to Sky, it won’t be too different.

The U.K. version, like the original, will feature an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music, and a U.K. take on “SNL’s” iconic news satire and Weekend Update. Staged in front of a live studio audience, each episode is “written, rehearsed and performed in the week of each show.”

A new guest host will also take the helm each week, “putting their distinctive stamp on the ‘SNL’ formula alongside a chart-topping musical guest.”

“Broadcast live each week, this brand-new U.K. version brings the high-wire, anything-can-happen energy that makes ‘SNL’ a cultural force, now reimagined through a distinctly British lens,” Sky said.

‘SNL UK’ cast

The troupe of comedians that will round out the cast of the inaugural season include the following:

•Hammed Animashaun

•Ayoade Bamgboye

•Larry Dean

•Celeste Dring

•George Fouracres

•Ania Magliano

•Annabel Marlow

•Al Nash

•Jack Shep

•Emma Sidi

•Paddy Young