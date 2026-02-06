Spokane Chiefs stumble to road loss against last-place Vancouver

From staff reports

LANGLEY, British Columbia – The Spokane Chiefs couldn’t find their offense after a first-period goal, slipping to a 3-1 loss to the last-place team in the WHL Western Conference.

The Vancouver Giants (19-29-1-2) snapped an eight-game skid, scoring three unanswered goals to power past Spokane (24-24-1-0) at Langley Events Centre.

Spokane struck first when Tyus Sparks scored his 21st goal of the season late in the first period, but Vancouver answered midway through the second on the first of Misha Volotovskii’s two goals. Joe Iginla added a goal eight minutes into the third, and Volotovskii had an empty-net goal in the final seconds for good measure.

The Chiefs outshot Vancouver 35-30, to no avail.