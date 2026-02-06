Timothy Busfield indicted on 4 counts of child sex abuse in New Mexico

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — A New Mexico grand jury has indicted Timothy Busfield, the Emmy-winning actor known for “The West Wing” and “Thritysomething,” for child sex abuse.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Busfield with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to The Times. A legal representative for Busfield did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

“As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” district attorney Sam Bregman said in a social media announcement. “This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial.”

The D.A.’s office added that its special victims unit will prosecute Busfield’s case.

Last month, a New Mexico judge issued a warrant for Busfield’s arrest, citing two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and a single count of child abuse. An affidavit filed by New Mexico officials accuses Busfield, 68, of inappropriately touching two child actors, who are brothers, during his time as an actor, director and producer on the Fox crime drama “The Cleaning Lady.”

Busfield and his legal team have denied the allegations. The 68-year-old was released from a New Mexico jail on his own recognizance Jan. 20.