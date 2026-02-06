Trump shares, then deletes video depicting Obamas as apes

By Maegan Vazquez Washington Post

A video on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social profile that included a short clip depicting former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes has been deleted from his account - hours after the White House defended the president for sharing it.

The clip shared on the president’s account, which has more than 11 million online followers, was posted Thursday night. The moment featuring the Obamas came at the end of a minute-long video promoting conspiracy theories about the tabulation of the 2020 presidential election results. The segment showed the Obamas’ faces superimposed onto the bodies of apes as “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” played in the background.

The post was swiftly condemned Friday morning by Republicans in Congress, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), the sole Black Republican member of the Senate. Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, called on the president to remove the post and said he was “praying” the video “was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

Before the removal of the post, when asked why the president felt it was important to share the video online, given that the depiction of African Americans as apes is widely understood to be a racist trope, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement, “This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King.”

“Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public,” she added.

The clip depicting the Obamas as apes appeared to be part of a longer animation, dating back at least to October, depicting Trump as a lion and several high-profile Democrats as jungle animals. The video concludes with the animals bowing to Trump as a lion.

The White House did not say whether the video, which was one of several posted to Trump’s account overnight, was shared by the president personally or by someone who helps run his account. A representative for the Obamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scott was not the only Republican in Congress to call for the removal of the video.

Rep. Michael Lawler (R-New York) wrote Friday morning in a post on X that Trump’s post “is wrong and incredibly offensive - whether intentional or a mistake - and should be deleted immediately with an apology offered.” Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska) wrote on X that even if the post was a meme, “a reasonable person sees the racist context.” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) called the video “totally unacceptable.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), the first Black person to lead a party in the House, responded to the video of the Obamas by referring to Trump as “a vile, unhinged and malignant bottom feeder.” He called on “every single Republican” to “denounce Donald Trump’s disgusting bigotry.” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) said Trump “must immediately delete the post and apologize.” Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Georgia), the first African American elected to represent Georgia in the Senate, said Trump “is trying to summon our country’s darkest demons to further divide us” with the video and that “our nation’s spiritual rot is coming from the White House.”

The clip, shared in the middle of Black History Month, was one of several posted to Trump’s account overnight. Other posts included an eight-minute-long video reposting another user of the social media platform who said it was aimed to “educate” viewers “on Black Conservative history all February.” A different commentary video called the Democratic Party “anti-Black.”

The NAACP wrote in a social media post that Trump sharing the clip of the Obamas, especially in the middle of Black History Month, “is a stark reminder of how Trump and his followers truly view people. And we’ll remember that in November.”

Trump made gains with minority groups during the 2024 presidential election. Trump won about 15 percent of the Black vote, roughly doubling his share from four years earlier and garnering the largest share of the Black vote of any Republican presidential candidate in at least a quarter-century. Since taking office, however, his approval rating among Black Americans has dropped.

Trump has long been accused of deploying racially insensitive language and perpetuating racist stereotypes.

On the 2024 campaign trail, Trump said his opponent, Kamala Harris, “was Indian all the way” before “all of a sudden she made a turn” and “became a Black person.” He has also repeatedly questioned the intelligence of several high-profile Black women, including Harris, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-California) and several journalists. He referred to one of his former staffers, Omarosa Manigault Newman, as a dog.

More recently, Trump has shared an AI-generated meme of Jeffries with a superimposed sombrero and mustache, accusing Democratic leaders of wanting to provide undocumented immigrants with free health care. During last year’s government shutdown, the video was played on a loop on a video monitor inside the White House briefing room.