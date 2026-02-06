Whitworth never trails, extends NWC lead with home win over Linfield

From staff reports

Forward Caden Bateman had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Whitworth cruised to a 67-58 Northwest Conference win over Linfield on Friday night at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

The Pirates (17-4, 11-1 NWC) never trailed, leading by as many as 14 points to win handily.

Guard Ben Nyquist did a little of everything for Whitworth, logging 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Forward Stephen Behil added 14 points and guard Nate Krohn scored 12 as the Pirates shot 41.4% from the field, 3 of 14 on 3s and 16 of 23 from the foul line.

Whitworth outrebounded the Wildcats (7-11, 5-5) by 13 and held the visitors to 35.7% shooting, including a 5-for-22 mark from 3-point distance.

With four games remaining, Whitworth has a three-game lead for first in the NWC.