Amazon delivery drone crashes in north Texas

By Amaris Encinas USA TODAY

An Amazon delivery drone accidentally met its maker earlier this week.

The MK30, Prime Air’s newest drone, crashed into the side of an apartment building in Richardson, Texas, a Dallas suburb, on Feb. 4.

Cesarina Johnson, who captured the collision from her window, said the collision seemed to happen “almost immediately” after she began to record the drone in action.

“I was initially just recording just to get the Amazon drone on camera because it was the first time I’ve seen one in person,” Johnson said. “… I didn’t realize that was about to happen.”

According to Johnson, the collision occurred around 4 p.m. local time.

“Man down,” Johnson says, just seconds after the drone flies out of sight. “Uh oh. That does not sound good… Oh my god.”

While the crash itself occurred just out of Johnson’s eyeline, debris and eventually the drone itself fell from the sky and onto the ground just outside her window.

“The propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn,” Johnson told Fox 4 News. “And you see a few sparks in one of my videos. Luckily, nothing really caught on fire where it got, it escalated really crazy.”

According to the outlet, firefighters were called out of an abundance of caution, but the “drone never caught fire.” No injuries were reported in connection with the crash.

Amazon employees can be seen surveying the scene in the clip. Johnson told the outlet that firefighters and Amazon workers worked together to clean up before the drone was loaded into a truck.

USA Today reached out to Amazon on Saturday for comment.