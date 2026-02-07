Mead boys sending 16 to Mat Classic to claim District 4A title over Gonzaga Prep | Prep Wrestling

Mead’s Ethan Harvey celebrates his victory during the District 6 4A boys wrestling tournament on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the Spokane Convention Center in Spokane, Washington. (Madison McCord/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Madison McCord The Spokesman-Review

Ethan Harvey had been eyeing this showdown.

The Mead senior 190-pounder knew there was a good chance he would clash with Gonzaga Prep’s Brock Gustaveson in Saturday’s District 6 4A boys tournament championship round at the Spokane Convention Center.

“I’m usually a pretty confident guy, especially when it comes to wrestling great guys like him,” Harvey said. “So I just wanted to go out there and wrestle and prove that I can beat guys of Brock’s level.”

Harvey not only proved he belonged, but did so with an exclamation point.

Harvey overcame an early takedown by responding with one of his own and got Gustaveson on his back before pinning the two-time Mat Classic champion in 3 minutes, 33 seconds to claim his first district title.

Harvey was one of five champions for the Panthers, along with Ben Jaime (132 pounds), Trandyn Lundquist (144), Duane Leslie (175) and Caden Brooks (215). Mead qualified 16 wrestlers for Mat Classic 37, which takes place Feb. 20-21 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma.

The Panthers also won the 4A boys team title with 431 points, topping Greater Spokane League rival Gonzaga Prep – which was second with 368 points.

The Bullpups will send 13 wrestlers to Mat Classic, led by their five district champions – Karver Peasley (106), Rocky Little (113), Ryder Owen (120), Austin Schield (138) and Izzy Acosta (150).

“Effort was great and the kids prepared really well for the weekend and fought hard,” Gonzaga Prep coach Danny Pearson said. “Scoring bonus points in two weeks will be really big for us. We were hoping to get a few more guys through and we came up short in a few spots. We just have to keep doing what we have done all year.”

Both the Panthers and Bullpups will also have to clash with Tahoma – the defending 4A state champion and top-ranked team in the latest Washington Wrestling Network rankings.

But Harvey said that he is confident in his team’s ability to scrap for points, no matter if they’re contending for a state title or fighting through the consolation bracket.

“A huge part of this sport is grit, and wrestling is hard. Once you get into those blood rounds it’s easy to just want to go home and be done,” Harvey said. “But one of the things we say each day is ‘give a guy a way out’ and fight our way past anyone so they have a way out, not us.”

Lewis and Clark girls win two titles: Adelina Berry (135) and Naomi Sauders (170) made it a pair of district champions for Lewis and Clark in the District 6 4A girls tournament.

Berry earned a third-period pin against Kamiakin’s Ember Romero, while Saunders pinned Sydney Didion of Ferris in the second period of their title match.

Mead freshman phenom Briella Portrey also won her first district title with a second-period pin of Chiawana’s Matty Figueroa. Portrey is ranked No. 1 in 4A at 110 pounds, and said she has high exceptions for her first Mat Classic.

“I’ve wrestled in the little kids tournament in the Tacoma Dome, so I know what that atmosphere is like and I can’t wait to be there now in high school,” Portrey said. “I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing and focus over the next few weeks.”

University boys second: One year after University upset Hermiston on its home mats, the top-ranked Bulldogs returned the favor.

Hermiston had six champions and racked up 377.5 points to claim the 3A boys team title, but the Titans kept top-ranked Hermiston within striking distance over the two days.

University had five champions and qualified 14 for Mat Classic en route to 356.5 points and a second-place finish.

Colton Roberts (113), Czar Quintanilla (126), Paxon Cunanan (150), Isaiah Ramirez (157) and Jaxon Lefler (190) won district titles for University. Quintanilla claimed his fourth district title and will be looking to become just the GSL’s third four-time state champion – joining his brother Clai Quintanilla (2014-17 at North Central) and former teammate Libby Roberts (2022-25).

“I love how we wrested overall, but I really love how we wrestled in the finals,” University coach Ryan Montang said. “We have to fight for every single point over there, getting majors and technical falls and pins. And it’s going to have to be from everyone, not just those top-end guys.”

Mt. Spokane also had a pair of champions in Maddox Taft (106) and Brendan Hughes (215). Hughes, who missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury, won a state title two years ago, and is ready to be back under the bright lights.

“I’ve been thinking about being back in this moment for the past two years,” Hughes said. “Missing last year took a big mental toll on me, because I just wanted to be out on the mat. Now I just want to get my hand raised again at the Tacoma Dome.”

After going 4-5 in league this season, Ridgeline saved its best performance for the postseason, claiming a third-place finish in the team standings with 279.5 points, ahead of fourth-place Cheney (269).

Cheney girls sending 13 to state: Jalisca Holmgren claimed the lone District 6 3A girls title for Cheney at 125 pounds, but the Blackhawks will be well-represented in Tacoma.

Cheney qualified 13 wrestlers for the state tournament, good enough for a second-place finish in the district with 262.5 points. Hermiston claimed the team title with 346 points and four champions.

University had three champions, Lily Cunningham (100), Denni Bippes (105) and Maci Hoadley (115), en route to a fourth-place team finish.

West Valley boys, Clarkston girls claim 2A titles: The West Valley boys had six champions and 10 state qualifiers, scoring 275.5 points to claim their third-straight District 6 2A boys title.

“We just talked all week about coming in here and having fun, and it looked like they had a lot of fun today,” West Valley coach Geoff Hensley said. “We saw it about Tuesday that they were locked in and prepared really well to come in here and succeed.”

Deer Park was second with three champions. Rogers and Clarkston finished with two champions apiece and East Valley had one.

In the District 6 2A girls tournament, Clarkston claimed three titles to fend off Rogers 169-163 in the team race.

Rogers finished with five winners, while Deer Park, East Valley, Pullman and West Valley also had a champion.

The 2A boys and girls state tournaments will take place Feb. 21-22 in Tacoma.