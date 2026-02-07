Eemeli Yalaho’s 21 points not enough in Washington State’s loss to Santa Clara 96-92

Washington State guard Jerone Morton, left, and Santa Clara guard Christian Hammond reach for a loose ball in the second half on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Santa Clara pulled away from sticky Washington State with a 21-11 run over the opening 7:15 of the second half, and though the Broncos never got a comfortable edge, they held off the Cougars the rest of the way in a 96-92 victory to improve to 21-5, 12-1 in the West Coast Conference. WSU slipped to 11-15, 6-7.

“We have got to get over the top. We have got to start winning these games,” WSU coach David Riley said. “Giving up 96 points at home is too much. We have got to get better.

“It doesn’t sit right giving up 96 points.”

The Cougs had the game within a point, 85-84, as late as 3:01 remaining on Adria Rodriguez’s basket. He posted a productive line for WSU with 10 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal. He scored WSU’s final points on a drive with 1.3 seconds remaining to bring the Cougars within three, 95-92.

“I am really proud of Adria for the steps he has taken this season,” Riley said.

Rodriguez played two seasons in the professional Spanish Second Division before coming to WSU this year as a senior with one season of eligibility remaining.

“He has had to adapt to a new culture of basketball. We put a lot on him,” Riley said.

Eemeli Yalaho led the Cougars with 21 points, and Ace Glass was close behind with 20.

A frustrated Yalaho echoed his coach.

“We have got to take care of the little stuff. Then just finishing plays,” he said.

Glass added, “we have got to lock in on both sides and play a full 40 minutes. I feel like we have played a lot of 30, 35-minute games.”

The teams closed the first half tied 49-49 as Glass lofted a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Riley was less pleased about the fact WSU fought its way back into contention after giving up the early second-half run than he was dismayed that the Cougars let Santa Clara pull away.

He noted the Broncos were excellent at pushing the pace and said, “we have got to control the controllables. They are the best team in the WCC. They are going to have guys who can score.”

But the Cougars could have given a better effort on rebounding and defense.

“We have got to do a better job of controlling that,” he said.

The Cougars held a 32-27 lead with 7:02 remaining in the first half. But the Broncos erased it over the next two minutes, and the teams played evenly for the remainder of the period until Glass gathered himself, launched his shot from beyond the arc and beat the clock.

Allen Graves led all scorers with 30 points for Santa Clara. He also led all rebounders with 13, and nine of those were on the offensive glass.

Both teams shot well. Santa Clara was 37 of 66 from the floor, 56.1 %, including nine of 22 on 3-point attempts, 40.9%, and the Broncos buried 13 of 16 free throws.

The Cougars were right there with them, going 33 of 61 from the floor, 13 of 25 from the arc, and 13 of 15 at the free throw line.