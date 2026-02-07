Finn LaPointe helps Freeman boys reach district quarters; Brystal Neilsen’s 33 points paces St. George’s girls | Prep roundup

Roundup of Saturday’s District 6 boys and girls basketball tournaments.

2B Boys

At West Valley HS.

Freeman 72, Chewelah 56: Finn LaPointe scored 23 points, Micah Hodges had 18 and the Scotties (12-7) downed the Cougars (11-10) in a district first-round game.

John Mendenhall added 12 points for Freeman, which advanced to a quarterfinal against North Division second seeded Reardan on Tuesday. Three players scored 12 points apiece for Chewelah, which drops into a loser-out on Saturday.

Kettle Falls 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46: Cody Adams scored 22 points, and the Bulldogs (9-11) topped the Broncos (4-17) in a district first-round game.

Kettle Falls faces South Division top-seed Colfax on Tuesday. Cole Rouleau and Damon Schilling scored 10 points apiece for LRS, which drops into a loser-out on Saturday.

Asotin 61, St. George’s 56 (OT): Spencer Conklin scored 22 points, and the Panthers (7-12) needed overtime to edge the Dragons (6-16) in a district first-round game. The teams were tied at 51 after regulation.

Asotin takes on North Division top-seed Northwest Christian in a quarterfinal on Tuesday. Liam Darcy had 20 points for St. George’s, which drops into a loser-out on Saturday.

WINNER faces South Division second-seeded Liberty in a quarterfinal on Tuesday. LOSER falls to a loser-out on Feb. 14.

NE1B Boys





At Deer Park HS

Wellpinit 70, Northport 59: Barry Abrahamson scored 19 points, Dakota Thomas had 13 and Dane Lonebear added 12 and Wellpinit (14-7) defeated the Mustangs (17-5) in a semifinal. Pete Beardlee led Northport with 23 points and Trae Smith added 20.

Wellpinit advanced to the league championship against Almira/Coulee-Hartline on Feb. 14. Northport faces Chesterton Academy in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Inchelium 41: Nolan Grindy and Josh Booker scored 18 points apiece and the Warriors (20-1) defeated the Hornets (17-5) in a semifinal. Derek Perez scored 19 points for Inchelium, which faces Selkirk in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Selkirk 48, Republic 41: The Rangers (9-11) eliminated the Tigers (14-9) in a Northeast 1B loser-out. Details were unavailable.

Chesterton Academy 58, Valley Christian 47: The Knights (10-9) eliminated the Panthers (14-9) in a loser-out game. Details were unavailable.

SE1B Boys





DeSales 72, Garfield-Palouse 42: The visiting Irish (19-3) defeated the Vikings (16-6) in a Southeast 1B semifinal. Garfield-Palouse faces Dayton in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Dayton 50, Oakesdale 33: The Bulldogs (11-9) eliminated the visiting Nighthawks (13-9) in a loser-out game. Details were unavailable.

Touchet 49, Pomeroy 42: Details were unavailable.

2B Girls

At West Valley HS.

Liberty 57, Kettle Falls 45: Alyssa Babb scored 13 points, and the Lancers (11-9) defeated the Bulldogs (7-14) in a district first-round game. Wyn Edwards led Kettle Falls with 22 points.

Liberty faces North Division top-seed Northwest Christian on Tuesday in a quarterfinal while Kettle Falls plays in a loser-out game on Saturday.

Davenport 65, Chewelah 9: Glenna Soliday scored 26 points, and the Gorillas (17-4) defeated the Cougars (2-21) in a first-round game.

Addie Schneider scored 13 points and Clare Lathrop added 12 for Davenport, which faces South Division second-seeded Colfax on Tuesday in a quarterfinal. Chewelah plays in a loser-out game on Saturday.

St. George’s 57, Upper Columbia 26: Brystal Neilsen scored 33 points, and the Dragons (10-12) tamed the Lions (7-12) in a district first-round game.

St. George’s advanced to a quarterfinal against South Division top-seed Freeman on Tuesday. Taylinn Craik had 15 points for UCA, which drops into a loser-out on Saturday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 69, Newport 16: Zoe Galbreath poured in 32 points with five 3-pointers, and the Broncos (16-5) defeated the Grizzlies (5-15) in a district first-round game.

LRS faces North Division second-seeded Reardan on Tuesday in a quarterfinal and Newport plays in a loser-out game Saturday.

1B Girls





Valley Christian 46, Republic 42: The Panthers (18-4) defeated the Tigers (19-3) in a semifinal. Valley Christian advances to the league championship against Almira/Coulee-Hartline on Feb. 14 and Republic faces Inchelium in a loser-out.

Inchelium 48, Curlew 44: Marianna Agapith scored 25 points, Ronni Seymour added 16 and the Hornets (12-7) eliminated the Cougars (14-8). Sarah Strandberg and Annika Baker led Curlew with 16 points apiece.

Selkirk 46, Chesterton Academy 36: The Rangers (14-8) eliminated the Knights (4-15) in a loser-out. Selkirk faces Wellpinit in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 48, Wellpinit 29: The Warriors (17-4) defeated Wellpinit (9-11) in a semifinal. Details were unavailable.