Police use tear gas, water canons on protesters near Winter Olympics venue

A person uses a camera while standing behind a fence next to a police vehicle, with fireworks exploding as demonstrators use them against police officers while trying to block a road leading to the Santa Giulia Arena, on the day of a protest against the environmental, economic and social impact of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, February 7, 2026. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (Guglielmo Mangiapane)

By Josh Peter USA Today

MILAN — Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse demonstrators Saturday near a Winter Olympics venue, according to the Associated Press and a travel alert issued by international security company Global Guardian.

The confrontation was brief and occurred at the end of a peaceful march by thousands against the environmental impact of the Games and the presence of U.S. agents in Italy, the AP reported. The incident took place near the Santagiulia Olympic ‌ice hockey rink.

At least five demonstrators were arrested on Marocchetti and Monpiani in Milan as of Friday afternoon, according to ‌Global Guardian’s security alert. The company cited local media ‌as the source of details.

“Anticipate heightened security and associated disruptions in the affected area over the next several hours,” the security alert reads. “Plot route bypasses. Avoid all protests.”

It was unclear if AP and Guardian Global were citing the same protest, but both reports ​included similar details and locations.

Reuters reported demonstrators carried placards in protest ‌of the environmental, economic and social ⁠impact of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics carried placards. One placard, according to Reuters, read, “I want a state governed by the rule of law, ‌not by force and privileges for the rich, ICE out.”

Olympics officials anticipated protests during the Games, they said during pre-Olympics news conferences earlier this week, specifically mentioning an environmental protest Thursday and a separate ‌protest Saturday.

“Normally, we do put a notice up to the delegation, just letting them know where the protests are,” U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Chief Security Officer Nicole Deal said. “So when they’re reading about the city, they’re aware.”

Italians protested the presence of ICE agents ‌at the Olympics in the wake ​of ‌fatal shootings in Minneapolis and other clashes between the agency and U.S. citizens. Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala told local reporters the agency is “not welcome in Milan, without a doubt.” Deal said no ICE agents are part of the Team USA ‌delegation in Milan, but she could not comment on whether they were part of the U.S. Embassy’s overall security plan for the Olympics.

That led to U.S. Figure Skating, USA Hockey and U.S. Speedskating ​changing the name of their hospitality venue from The Ice House to The Winter House.

“Our hospitality concept was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games,” the NGBs ⁠said in a joint statement provided to USA TODAY Sports, which was the ​first to report the change. “This name captures that vision and connects to the season ⁠and the event.”

USA Today Sports reporters Jordan Mendoza and Christine Brennan contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect