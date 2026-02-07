Rex Huppke: WARNING: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show will turn you woke | Opinion

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Rex Huppke USA Today

Like most Americans who watch Fox News, I am terrified about this weekend’s Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny, and I’m outraged the NFL would expose my family and me to the dangers of the Spanish language.

In my house, we speak American, and having to listen to and be entertained by one of the world’s most popular pop stars singing hits beloved by untold millions IN SPANISH could reveal that people different from me are good and worthy of respect.

There’s an AMERICAN word for that, and it’s WOKENESS, a debilitating and contagious condition President Donald Trump has worked hard to eradicate, along with other liberal failings like empathy, honesty and inclusion.

At the Grammy Awards, where he won album of the year and best música urbana album, Bad Bunny had the audacity to criticize Trump’s federal agents who have only shot and killed two U.S. citizens so far this year, saying: “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

He rudely went on to say: “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it with love. Don’t forget that.”

Wow. That kind of inflammatory, wokey McWokeWoke, love-wins-over-hate rhetoric should have forced the NFL to cancel the Super Bowl halftime show. But it didn’t, and now countless millions will be exposed to Bad Bunny’s music, which I’ve never listened to but assume is filled with anti-American sentiment because the news sources I rely on have told me to fear him. (The libs say Mr. Bunny is Puerto Rican and thus a U.S. citizen, but I won’t be tricked into learning something I don’t understand.)

Suffice it to say I and the small number of family members who still speak to me will be celebrating the Super Bowl halftime by tuning in to the Turning Point USA alternative halftime show, which features a veritable “who’s who” of who I’m able to listen to while remaining loyal to MAGA.

Headlining the event – which will be streamed live via the fillings in my racist grandpa’s teeth – is the one and only Kid Rock, hero of the county fair concert circuit and a MAGA-certified anti-woke celebrity.

Speaking about the Bad Bunny halftime show, Kid Rock said, “He’s said he’s having a dance party, wearing a dress, and singing in Spanish. We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

Now we’re talking. I, for one, can’t wait to grab the kids and sing along to the classic Kid Rock tune “Cool, Daddy Cool,” with the lyrics: “Young ladies, young ladies, I like ‘em underage/See some say that’s statutory …” OK, never mind that one.

The bottom line is this will be an America-first celebration, featuring country music artists Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett, all of whom I’ve definitely heard of and listen to regularly.

So let the libs have their Bad Bunny and his diverse celebration of love, with the spectacular production and the vibrant singing of Spotify’s most-streamed artist. Joy is for losers.

My family and I will say no to radical left-wing indoctrination and instead do exactly what right-wing political pundits and leaders like Vice President JD Vance tell us we should do – consume a subpar product featuring castoffs and grifters who encourage us to live in a state of never-ending fear and grievance.

That’s called independence, buddy. And it’s as American as the Super Bowl.

