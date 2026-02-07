Sam Oremba scores go-ahead goal in second period, Spokane Chiefs handle Wenatchee 4-1 | WHL Hockey

WENATCHEE – The Spokane Chiefs had a rough one Friday night, falling at last-place Vancouver and allowing the Giants to snap an eight-game losing streak. After a slow start on Saturday, they had no such problems.

Sam Oremba scored the go-ahead goal with a little less than six minutes left in the second period, and the Spokane Chiefs handled the 10th-place Wenatchee Wild 4-1 at Town Toyota Center on Saturday.

The Chiefs (25-24-1-0) leapfrogged Victoria for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 18 games to go. The Royals fell to first-place Everett 4-2.

Oremba’s 21st goal of the season came on the power play, assisted by Brody Gillespie and Rhett Sather. Captain Will McIsaac added an insurance goal 3 minutes, 41 seconds into the third period, and Coco Armstrong added an empty-net goal with 1:28 left in the game.

Trailing 1-0 after one, Tyus Sparks tied the game for the Chiefs just 65 seconds into the second period with his team-leading 22nd goal of the season, assisted by Oremba.

Goalie Carter Esler made 25 saves. The Chiefs went 1 for 6 on the power play and lost the faceoff battle 31-27. Wenatchee fell to 19-27-3-2.

Spokane hosts the 11th-place Seattle Thunderbirds on Tuesday at the Arena.