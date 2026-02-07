Spokane sports, NFL legend Mark Rypien discusses Super Bowl, football legacy | Press Box Podcast

Mark Rypien is a person who needs no introduction in Spokane. The Super Bowl 26 MVP grew up in Spokane and was a three-sport star at Shadle Park High School who went on to an all-Pac-10 career at Washington State before playing 14 seasons in the NFL.

In 1991, he led the then-Washington Redskins in one of the most prolific offenses in the history of the game, going 14-2 and leading the league in scoring with 485 points. Their point differential of plus-261 was the best in franchise history and the sixth-highest of all time, earning Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs his third Super Bowl victory – with three different quarterbacks.

Rypien joined the Press Box Podcast last week remotely from his daughter’s home in Orlando, Florida, to talk about the Seattle Seahawks reaching the Super Bowl, his legacy and the current state of WSU and college football in today’s changing atmosphere.

Here’s an excerpt, edited for space considerations. The entire audio podcast can be found at www.spokesman.com/podcasts/press-box/ and the videocast at www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrp2Nxzw1ow.

On the big game

Rypien: “With the Seahawks in there, of course, I’m excited. You know, I grew up with Jim Zorn and Sherman Smith and Dan Dornink and Steve Largent and all those guys. And I actually got a chance to play against Jim Zorn and Dave Krieg and Steve Largent so it’s cool to see that. And I played like in one of the last (Kingdome) games I think it was. We pretty much mopped the floor with the Seahawks back in the last game of the Kingdome years, you know, and so that was also exciting to get a chance. I played a baseball game in high school there, state championship game in the Kingdome and then to come full circle and play against the Seahawks there.

What a year (the Seahawks) have had. I tell you, Coach (Mike Macdonald) has done an amazing job there in Seattle. Both these coaches, Mike Vrabel, what a story he is and what he’s done. Everyone says, you know, offenses, they do great things and they get you to the Super Bowl. But defenses win you Super Bowls, you know, and it gets you to where you want to be. And these are the two best defenses in the game right now. And it’s nice to have some of our Cougs – Kyle Williams is playing and then a guy just down the street who was an L.A. Ram and won a Super Bowl, Cooper Kupp, you know, and being an MVP of a Super Bowl.

He’s still playing at a pretty good level there and made some plays in the NFC championship. It’s hard to say NFC championship game with the Seahawks in the AFC for such a long time. But to play well in the NFC championship game. So, Cooper Kupp is another guy that is from our area in Eastern Washington University and representing, you know, the Pacific Northwest there. And so, yeah, the Seahawks are going to be a very tough out, I think.

I think both these teams play at a very high level and playing on grass will slow both of them down a little bit. That’s usually better for defenses because, you know, they kind of can hug the line of scrimmage a little bit, put more pressure on the quarterback and make things a little bit more havoc. But, you know, Sam Darnold has played so good this year and played so well last year. And Drake Maye is just coming off a spectacular year, completed, I think, 70% of his passes. And so he’s got a lot of guys, you know, that are backing him and excited about where that organization is going again.”

On his legacy

Rypien: “It’s still surreal. You know, I wear this (Super Bowl) ring because it brings back memories and this ring is obviously, you know, individually you have to play well in order to get one of these, but collectively and just to remember the guys that made this all worthwhile. I wear this ring in honor of them and in honor of the fan base we had in Washington, D.C., and the players and coaches that we played with.

So yeah, it does bring back kind of goosebump memories of that era and that group especially. I mean, it’s arguably considered to be the greatest Super Bowl champion ever in the history of the NFL based on points, one, and points against – so points for and differentiation, all the things that they put in, you know, analytics. So, that’s kind of cool to know that we were at least one of the top ever to play in that era.

And that era also was kind of the last era of, I like to bring up, there wasn’t really free agency. So the uniqueness about that was we stayed together as a group, we lived in the community in Washington, D.C. and we played with guys for seven, eight, nine years consecutively and built not only a bond and a friendship and our families and stuff to this day. I mean, I still have a golf tournament out of Queenstown (Harbor Golf Course) over the Kent Narrows Bridge there. And I bring back about 30 of our alumni. But we made sure that, you know, we did things within our community. We had our charity events. We went to different functions just because it was so important to us to have that connection with the fan base.”

On state of college football

Rypien: “We’re in a tougher era. We could spend a couple hours talking about NIL and all the horror stories and things that have been done. And it hurts a team because, you know, a guy is going to have a great year at Washington State, he’s going to go somewhere else and then he’ll probably make it in the pros playing at Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, you know, somewhere else other than Washington State.

So to have a Kyle Williams come out of Washington State and a Cooper Kupp come out of Eastern – I don’t know if Cooper would have stayed there. If the NIL was there, he would have probably gone. So to have these guys do so and I think it’s a testimony to their character and hopefully we’ll have guys, I think now, as they set foot into the new NIL maybe have some of those characters and say ‘Hey, I’m going to entrench my myself in Pullman or in Cheney or in Corvallis or wherever and say ‘I’m going to make the best of it for four years and I’m going to make this team the best I can.’

It’s hard because now coaches go too, you know. So when you come there for a coach and you’re excited about a coach and coming there and then all of a sudden he’s gone the next year, that makes it difficult. And I think the NCAA could have done a lot of good things years ago and saying, “Hey, we’d like to keep you here at the university if your coach stays, keep you here.” And there’ll be something at the end of the tunnel there that you can take with you into your years if you don’t make it in the pros, but something there for all scholarship athletes.”