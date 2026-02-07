Washington State women handily defeated at Pepperdine

From staff reports

MALIBU, Calif. – Washington State couldn’t keep pace with a surging Pepperdine team, which built a big early lead and breezed past the Cougs 78-62 on Saturday at Firestone Fieldhouse.

Pepperdine (15-9, 6-6 West Coast Conference) has won four straight games during its late-season upswing under second-year coach Katie Faulkner, who prepped at Lake City High and Coeur d’Alene Charter.

The Cougars (5-21, 4-9) fell behind by 20 points in the second quarter and trailed by at least 12 points throughout the second half.

The Waves shot an efficient 50.8% from the field while WSU shot 42.6% and committed 23 turnovers. The Cougs’ leading scorer this season, guard Eleonora Villa, went scoreless and shot 0 of 11.

Guard Charlotte Abraham led WSU with 15 points. Guard Mackenzie Chatfield had nine points and a career-high eight assists. Five players scored in double figures for Pepperdine. Waves forward Shorna Preston logged 13 points, 11 rebounds and six steals.