Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak confirms he’s next coach of Raiders

By Tim Booth Seattle Times Seattle Times

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – In the midst of the championship celebration, Klint Kubiak made his departure from the Seahawks official.

Kubiak confirmed he will become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. In an interview with the NFL Network following the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory over New England in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday night.

Kubiak reportedly agreed to a deal with the Raiders last weekend but had avoided giving any official word about his status in the run up to the championship game.

“You guys know I’m going to Las Vegas, and I’m fired up about it,” Kubiak said. He started to comment about having one more night to celebrate with the Seahawks but added, “Hell yeah, I’m going.”

It will mark the second straight season that Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald will have to hire a new offensive coordinator. Kubiak was praised for his work this season with quarterback Sam Darnold and unlocking an offense that included the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, after he led the NFL in yards receiving during the regular season.

This will be the first head-coaching job for Kubiak, whose father, Gary, was a head coach with both Houston and Denver.