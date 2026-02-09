Peppa Pig’s baby brother George introduced as moderately deaf

By Greta Cross USA TODAY

Fans of “Peppa Pig” will soon learn more about her close-knit family, including her brother.

In the upcoming season of the popular children’s cartoon, Peppa’s younger brother George is diagnosed as moderately deaf, Hasbro announced on Wednesday.

George’s diagnosis is introduced in Season 11 of “Peppa Pig,” debuting on Nickelodeon on March 23. In an episode titled “Hearing Test,” Peppa and George take a hearing test during a regular doctor’s visit. When the family learns George has moderate hearing loss, he is fitted with a hearing aid that helps him “experience the world of sound in a new way,” according to Hasbro.

“George has grown from Peppa’s curious little brother into a character with his own voice and experiences,” Hasbro Senior Vice President of Franchise Strategy and Management Esra Cafer said in a news release. “As he enters this next phase of his development, we continue to celebrate joy, growth and confidence, reminding every child that there’s a place for them in Peppa’s world.”

Ahead of the Season 11 premiere, an episode of “Peppa Pig Tales” was published on the official Peppa Pig YouTube on Friday. The episode is told from George’s audio perspective, allowing viewers to see his typical day, which may be trickier than for others.

“Peppa Pig” has historically celebrated diverse characters, such as Mandy Mouse, who uses a wheelchair, and Penny Polar Bear, who has two mothers. By introducing George’s new storyline, Hasbro hopes to ensure more children see themselves represented, Hasbro said.

Hasbro, National Deaf Children’s Society partner to create an authentic character

To best shape George as a character, Hasbro partnered with the National Deaf Children’s Society and, more specifically, Camilla Arnold, a deaf executive producer and script consultant who has worked on shows like “Bridgeton,” “See Her” and “Chelsea Detectives”.

The National Deaf Children’s Society advised Hasbro on the portrayal of deafness, including different types of hearing loss, and Arnold helped the team craft language, tone and authentic family support for preschool audiences, the toy company said.

In conjunction with Season 11, Hasbro released a Peppa Pig Joke & Sing George Figure with more than 50 jokes, sounds and songs. Available for $22.99 on Amazon, the figurine features George’s all-new hearing aid.

Hasbro has also created a Peppa Pig Sign Language for Kids YouTube channel, featuring “Peppa Pig” episodes in American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL).