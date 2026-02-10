Canadian authorities seize nearly 700 pounds of meth at border near Sumas

By Hannah Edelman Bellingham Herald

The Canada Border Services Agency on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man accused of attempting to smuggle almost 700 pounds of methamphetamine over the border into Canada near Sumas, Washington.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency , Satnam Singh was returning to Canada from the U.S. in a commercial vehicle at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry on Nov. 22.

CBSA said its Detector Dog Team found 12 boxes containing about 690 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the truck and trailer.

It’s the largest seizure of narcotics at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing to date.

Singh was taken into custody by Canadian police and charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of importation into Canada and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

CBSA provided no explanation for the nearly three-month delay in announcing the arrest.