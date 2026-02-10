FBI releases photos of possible Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect

The images show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. The FBI seeks information that will lead to the identity of this individual. (FBI/TNS)

The FBI released video and photos Tuesday afternoon showing a person who may be involved in the disappearance of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie.

FBI Director Kash Patel released the previously unseen images along with a plea for tips from the public.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel wrote.

MSNOW reported that the FBI had no plans to hold a news conference at this point. The images appear to have come from the missing woman’s doorbell camera in Tucson, Arizona.

“Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” he added.

Guthrie, 84, has been missing since Feb. 1. She has a pacemaker and requires daily medication.