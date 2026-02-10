Gonzaga’s Graham Ike named to Wooden Award Top 20 list

Coming off his third 30-point outing of the season, Gonzaga forward Graham Ike was one of 20 players named to the Wooden Award Watch List on Tuesday.

The players named to the midseason list are considered to be frontrunners for the Wooden Award All-American Team and Wooden Award Most Outstanding Player.

Ike was recognized three days after matching his career-high with 35 points in Gonzaga’s 81-61 win over Oregon State at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. It was the third time in five games the forward scored at least 30 points.

Ike was averaging 29.2 points in his previous five games before Tuesday’s contest against Washington State at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Before Tuesday, the 6-foot-9 forward was the nation’s active career scoring leader with 2,373 points over five seasons at Wyoming at Gonzaga. His 1,074 rebounds rank second among active players. No other player has 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.

Ike leads the West Coast Conference in scoring at 19.7 ppg and is second in both rebounding (8.5 rpg) and field goal percentage (.566).

The other players named to the list were Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson and JT Toppin, Duke’s Cameron Boozer, Arizona’s Jaden Bradley, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, Houston’s Kingston Flemings, Kansas State’s PJ Haggerty, Florida’s Thomas Haugh, Iowa State’s Joshua Jefferson, Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr., Purdue’s Braden Smith, Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson.