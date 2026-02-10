Person detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

By KiMi Robinson USA Today

A person has been detained by law enforcement in Arizona and is being questioned in connection with Nancy Guthrie’s alleged kidnapping.

“Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation,” reads a statement obtained by USA Today on Tuesday evening. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

ABC News first reported the news just after 7 p.m. local time in Arizona, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

The development came just hours after FBI Director Kash Patel released surveillance photos from Guthrie’s doorbell camera, which showed an alleged suspect in the case. The masked individual, described by Patel as “an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” was not identified by authorities.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, has not been seen since Jan. 31. She was reported missing the following day. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has said they believe she was taken from her home outside of Tucson against her will.

The Guthrie family has posted several videos on social media over the past week, with Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie and Camron Guthrie pleading for their mother’s return. In a ⁠Feb. 7 video, they said they “will pay” for their mother’s return.

Days after Guthrie went ⁠missing, several media outlets reported receiving purported ransom notes, which have not been publicly verified, that made demands of the family. According to the FBI, one ransom note that was sent to the outlets included a first deadline ⁠of Feb. 5 and a second deadline of Feb. 9.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” Savannah Guthrie said in a Feb. 9 video. “We need your help. ⁠Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have yet ⁠to identify any suspects or persons of interest in the case. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie’s return. Law enforcement has asked anyone with information to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (520-351-4900) or 88-CRIME.