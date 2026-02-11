Cases of dangerous ‘superbug’ reported in KY, other states

By Aaron Mudd Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A “superbug” fungus is spreading in health care facilities across the country, and according to researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, represents a multi-drug resistant threat that requires early detection and response.

Candida auris, or C. auris, spreads easily in health care settings and can cause life-threatening infections in some patients, particularly those that need invasive medical equipment.

According to the CDC’s tracking page, clinical cases of candida auris have continued to increase since it was first reported in 2016. As of 2023, the latest year for which data is available, 4,514 clinical cases of were reported in nationwide.

As explained by the CDC, the fungus can “colonize” patients who spread it to others via contaminated surfaces, all without even knowing they have it to begin with. UK HealthCare currently has a “small number” of patients colonized with candida auris, a top official for infection prevention and control told the Herald-Leader.

Here’s what to know about candida auris, including what one Lexington hospital is doing to prevent its spread.

Why is candida auris sometimes referred to as a ‘superbug’?

As explained by UK HealthCare’s Dr. Takaaki Kobayashi, who responded to the Herald-Leader’s questions via email, candida auris is sometimes called a “superbug” because many of its strains are resistant to common antifungal medications.

“In some cases, resistance can develop while a patient is receiving treatment, which can make infections more difficult to manage,” said Kobayashi, senior medical director for the Lexington hospital’s infection prevention and control unit.

That said, Kobayashi noted there are effective antifungal therapies available to combat candida auris infections, particularly when they are identified early.

Candida auris mostly affects patients with severe medical conditions that require complex care. Those most at risk include patients who need invasive medical devices, such as catheters and breathing or feeding tubes.

How does the fungus spread?

According to Kobayashi and the CDC, candida auris spreads easily and primarily in health care settings.

In some patients, it can cause life-threatening infections. Other patients can carry it on their skin without showing any signs of infection, called colonization.

Patients who are infected or colonized with the fungus can spread it to other surfaces or objects, such as doorknobs, bedrails and medical equipment, indirectly passing it on to other patients.

“This is why strict infection prevention practices, including hand hygiene and environmental cleaning, are essential,” Kobayashi noted.

According to the CDC, candida auris can survive on surfaces for long periods of time and not all disinfectants can kill it.

What’s more, patients can remain colonized for several weeks, months or longer, even if they’ve never shown symptoms. Outbreaks can often be traced back to one infected or colonized patient transferred between facilities, the CDC states.

The Herald-Leader has requested updated information on Kentucky candida auris case counts from the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

What is UK HealthCare doing to stop the spread of candida auris?

UK’s Chandler Hospital has previously reported cases of candida auris, and UK HealthCare currently has some patients with the fungus, Kobayashi said. The fungus is present, but not causing active infection.

“This is not unusual given the increasing prevalence of Candida auris nationally and the proactive screening practices in place at our institution,” Kobayashi said.

Most of the cases UK HealthCare deals with are colonization rather than active infections, Kobayashi added.

“There have been no serious infections of Candida auris requiring antifungal treatment in years,” Kobayashi told the Herald-Leader.

UK HealthCare has implemented several measures to combat the fungus, including screening at-risk patients at the point they’re admitted into one of the hospital’s facilities.

“When Candida auris is identified in a patient, UK HealthCare follows strict infection prevention guidelines to reduce the risk of transmission to other patients,” Kobayashi said. “These measures include placing patients in appropriate isolation, requiring health care staff to use personal protective equipment when providing care and performing enhanced cleaning and disinfection of the patient’s environment.”

The hospital screens about 750 high-risk patients each month for candida auris, Kobayashi said. Of that amount, less than 1% test positive.